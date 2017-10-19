 Renovated Gateway Arch will connect to downtown St. Louis, feature interactive displays | St. Louis Public Radio

Renovated Gateway Arch will connect to downtown St. Louis, feature interactive displays

By 36 minutes ago

The Keystone Exhibit will include a replica of the observation deck with a live-stream video from atop the 360-foot Arch.
Credit Provided | Gateway Arch Park Foundation

When the renovated Jefferson National Expansion Memorial reopens next summer, it will connect the Gateway Arch to the city it represents.

The $380 million CityArchRiver project will include a west-facing entrance that links the museum and visitor center to downtown. The five-year project aims to make the park more accessible and interactive, said Ryan McClure, director of communications at Gateway Arch Foundation.

“You’ll have a welcoming, connected experience,” McClure said. “You’ll be able to enter through the Arch visitor’s center from Fourth Street to the Arch, to the river. There will not be a stair step or intersection in your way.”

A construction crew member works Thursday on the new west-facing entrance that will link the museum and visitor center to downtown.
Credit Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Inside, the 46,000-square-foot, multi-level addition will showcase U.S. history through multi-sensory displays.

The renovations will allow visitors to learn about history from multiple perspectives through interactive participation, said Rhonda Schier, chief of museum services.

“Lots of kinds of experiences that are very contemporary to modern thinking to make it a more engaging, interesting and educational experience,” Schier said.

Galleries will include hands-on exhibits, full-motion videos and computer simulations for visitors to choose their own explorations. There will be smaller-scale versions of stage coaches, teepees, steam locomotives and ships that people can touch.

Over 800 construction jobs were created throughout CityArchRiver project.
Credit Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

Schier said the renovated grounds will be more accessible for people with disabilities. The tactile exhibits will have something for people who are blind or have low-vision to touch as well as Braille texts. In the tram lobby, a replica of the observation deck will include a live-stream webcam video from atop the Arch for those who cannot or do not want to take the ride.

In addition to museum renovations, new spaces will accommodate school trips and education programs. The center will also be available for members of the public to rent for private events.

‘Calling card to the world’

Before construction, the St. Louis Arch grounds attracted about 2.5 million visitors each year. McClure said he anticipates the renovated space will attract 1 million more visitors a year.

But he said museum officials also hope to convince local visitors to stop by the Arch grounds more. On average, St. Louisans come to the Arch about once every six years.

“We certainly want them to come more often and see this is as their park. Because it is their park,” he said. “This is our undeniable calling card to the entire world.”

The renovated memorial will reopen in July 2017, in time for the annual Fair St. Louis festival.

“I think it’s going to be a great way for people to rediscover their park,” McClure said.

Follow Lara on Twitter: @hamdanlf

Tags: 
Jefferson National Expansion Memorial
St. Louis Arch
Top Stories

Related Content

Builders of the Gateway Arch say it was a monumental task — and an honor

By Oct 27, 2015
Vito Comporato, right, and another worker during the construction of the Gateway Arch.
Jefferson National Expansion Memorial Archives

The story of the engineers and ironworkers who built Eero Saarinen's Gateway Arch never gets old, and Wednesday — the 50th anniversary of "topping out" day — might be one of the last opportunities for St. Louisans to meet the men and shake their hands.

Because a standard monumental shape — an obelisk, rectangle or dome — wouldn’t do for Saarinen, the Arch remains a one-of-a-kind monument built of 630 feet of Wow! His design was modern and bold:  a sleek and outsized arch of gleaming stainless steel on the St. Louis riverfront that would celebrate America’s pioneer spirit.

Planners hit fundraising goal for Arch grounds renovation

By Jan 26, 2016
Gateway ARch Sunshine
(photo by Tim Tolle via Flickr Creative Commons)

Updated 5 p.m., Jan. 26 with capital campaign informationRenovation work at the Arch Grounds still has more than a year to go, but planners have finished finding the money to pay for it.

CityArchRiver Foundation, the nonprofit organization helping coordinate and raise funds for the project, announced Tuesday it has completed its $250 million capital campaign.