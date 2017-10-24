 Rep. Curtman of Franklin County jumps into race for Missouri auditor | St. Louis Public Radio

Rep. Curtman of Franklin County jumps into race for Missouri auditor

By 1 minute ago

State Rep. Paul Curtman, a Republican from Franklin County, says he’s running for state auditor next year, after months of entertaining a possible bid for the U.S. Senate.

Curtman is touting his conservative credentials and his service in the U. S. Marine Corps in stops around the state to officially launch his campaign.

“I have a proven conservative record of fighting against higher taxes, wasteful spending, and the expansion of government,” Curtman said in a statement he sent by email to potential supporters.

State Rep. Paul Curtman, a Republican from Franklin County, is running for state auditor in 2018.
Credit Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Curtman’s aim is to unseat Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway, a certified public accountant and former Boone County treasurer. She was appointed to the post in early 2015 after the suicide of then-Auditor Tom Schweich.

But first, Curtman will likely face St. Louis County lawyer David Wasinger, a fellow Republican and former member of the University of Missouri’s Board of Curators. He’s the husband of St. Louis County Councilwoman Colleen Wasinger.

David Wasinger has put in $500,000 of his own money, which is why his latest campaign finance report showed him with $645,000 in the bank — close to the $665,000 reported by Galloway.

Curtman reported having $3,500 in the bank. But supporters expect him to quickly catch up. Curtman has a strong following among social conservatives and the "tea party" movement.

He announced this year that he was exploring a possible bid against U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat seeking her third term. But Curtman changed his mind after Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican with many of the same supporters, declared his Senate bid a few weeks ago.

