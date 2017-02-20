Rep. Lacy Clay files suit over Ferguson-inspired painting taken down in US Capitol

Updated at 12:50 p.m. — The fight over a St. Louis student’s painting that has been repeatedly removed or re-hung in the U.S. Capitol is now in federal court.

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, filed suit Tuesday in Washington. It challenges officials' decision last month to remove the painting, named "Untitled #1" and done by former Cardinal Ritter student David Pulphus. It was among the winners in an annual congressional art contest.

The painting focuses on the unrest in Ferguson following the 2014 police shooting that killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

In a telephone interview shortly after the suit was filed, Clay told St. Louis Public Radio that he believes he had little choice but to go to court to defend free speech.

“If his rights are allowed to be trampled upon, then all Americans’ rights are at stake," the congressman said. "And I am proud to stand up on behalf of Mr. Pulphus, to defend those rights.”

The lawsuit names the Capitol's official architect, Stephen Ayers. Ayers' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The painting had been displayed for months in an annex of the Capitol when it caught the attention – and ire – of some conservative news commenters and members of Congress, because it depicts some police as animals. Clay has noted that the painting portrays some other humans as animals as well, and that the real issue is artistic freedom.

Clay contends that Ayers removed the painting in January because of pressure from “certain right-wing media outlets” and House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin.

He also says that the painting “was initially subjected to the same review and approval process as the other 400-plus winning student entries in the 2016 Congressional Art Competition.”

Since the painting was removed from the Capitol, it's had a home in Clay's office. Clay noted that the painting earlier had been removed by two GOP congressmen. Clay then rehung the artwork in its original location, until the architect stepped in.

Clay said two GOP congressmen who removed the painting from its original location have sought to apologize, but he has declined to accept.

“I’ve told them, ‘Don’t apologize to me. I’m a big boy. I can take it," Clay said. "Apologize in writing to my constituent, who you’ve hurt.’ ”

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies