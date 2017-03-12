Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Repertory of Brown-Roach, Incorporated

By 52 seconds ago

Jazz Unlimited for March 12, 2017 will be “The Repertory of Brown-Roach, Incorporated.”  One of the greatest small groups in jazz history, Brown-Roach, Incorporated, was formed in 1954 by Clifford Brown and Max Roach.  It lasted only two years until Brown’s young life was cut short in a traffic accident.  We will hear the group on two selections and also hear their recorded repertory played by Dinah Washington, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald, Thad Jones, Ron Jefferson, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Joe Lovano, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Karrin Allyson, Wes Montgomery, Quincy Jones, a Jay McShann/John Hicks duo, Bill Carrothers, Terell Stafford, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Tadd Dameron, James Carter, Oscar Peterson, Cassandra Wilson, Dexter Gordon and the Vienna Art Orchestra over a period from 1949-2014

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Clifford Brown playing "Lady Be Good" and "Memories of You" on the Soupy Sales TV show in Detroit in 1955.  This is the only known footage of Clifford Brown.

Tags: 
Clifford Brown
Max Roach
Joe Henderson
Wes Montgomery
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Related Content

The Music Of Benny Golson

By Jul 10, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 10, 2016 is “The Music of Benny Golson.”  Tenor saxophonist, composer and arranger Benny Golson was born in 1929 in Philadelphia and is still performing at age 87.  He is best known for the Jazztet and his compositions like “Killer Joe,” “I Remember Clifford,” “Blues March,” “Whisper Not,” “Stablemates” and “Along Came Betty,” among others.  Groups heard on this show are the Phineas Newborn, Jr.

West Coast Jazz-Part 1

By Jun 6, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 7, 2015 is  “West Coast Jazz-Part 1.”  Known as “West Coast Jazz,” the very popular music of Los Angeles and San Francisco in the 1950’s was widely condemned by the eastern jazz critics mainly because it was not based in New York.  The music followed the east coast trends but sounded lighter and was more experimental.  This week’s show will cover the years 1950-1956 chronologically and will have 38 performances of the music which feature Dave Brubeck, Wardell Gray, Hampton Hawes, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Shelly Manne, Shorty Rogers, Bud

The Music Of McCoy Tyner

By Aug 21, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 21, 2016 is “The Music of McCoy Tyner.”  Pianist McCoy Tyner has been a powerful presence since he was part of the classic John Coltrane quartet from 1960 to 1965, but his uniqueness and artistry have been overshadowed by that tenure.  We will focus on his performances and compositions without Coltrane to bring his unique style of harmony and rhythm to Jazz Unlimited.  Tyner will be heard with Joe Henderson, Michael Brecker, Grant Green, the Jazztet, Freddie Hubbard, a Blue Note All-Star group and Wayne Shorter.  His compositions will be played by the Blue

The Music Of Joe Henderson-Part 1

By Mar 15, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited March 15, 2015 will present “The Music of Joe Henderson-Part 1.”  Tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson came on the scene in 1963.  He brought a unique sound, style and conception to his music.  This show will feature him with his own groups and such musicians as Grant Green, Bobby Hutcherson, Horace Silver, Woody Shaw, the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lee Morgan, Larry Young, Andrew Hill, Charlie Haden and Al Foster.  In addition, his compositions will be sung and played by Judy Niemack, Janice Borla, the Blue Wisp Big Band, James Williams, Stanley Clarke and the Conrad Herwig “Latin Side o

The Compositions of Charles Mingus

By Jun 20, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday June 19 is “The Compositions of Charles Mingus.”  Bassist/composer Charles Mingus’s work reflected his experiences as a mixed race man who identified himself as black.  Known as the angry man of jazz, his music was influenced by the black church, classical music, Charlie Parker and Duke Ellington and was concerned throughout his career with civil rights and relationships.  We will hear his compositions played by his own groups, Dave Brubeck, Mingus Dynasty, Judy Niemack & Mal Waldron, Marty Ehrlich, The Mingus Big Band, Bob Stewart, George Adams, Junko

Americans In Paris-Part 3

By Feb 18, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for February 19, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 3.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Sidney Bechet, Gerry Mulligan, Sonny Stitt, Roy Eldridge, Miles Davis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Don Byas & Bud Powell, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Randy Weston, Eddy Louiss, Patricia Barber, Roy Haynes, Keith Jarrett, Roswell Rudd, Steve Lacy, the World Saxophone Quartet, Ornette Coleman and Prime Time and John Coltrane.

Americans In Paris-Part 2

By Feb 11, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 12, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 2.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Evans, Lester Young, Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Jay McShann, Randy Weston, Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Gerald Clayton, Albert Ayler and our own Black Artists Group.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Career OF John Hicks

By Jan 16, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 17 will be “The Career of John Hicks.”  Born in Atlanta, pianist John Hicks came to St. Louis at the age of 14.  Hicks went to high school with Lester Bowie and Oliver Lake.  He went to Lincoln University and the Berklee School of Music.  Hicks made his first recordings with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.  He soon became an in-demand pianist, playing with Betty Carter and David Murray in addition to leading his own groups.  This show will feature him with, in addition, Joe Lovano, Jay McShann, Booker Ervin, Nick Brignola, Ray Anderson, St.

Live Jazz From Other New York Venues-Part 2

By Mar 4, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, March 9 Jazz Unlimited show will be  “Live Jazz from Other New York Venues, Part 2.”  Jazz played live is a different animal from jazz recorded in the emotionally sterile confines of a studio.  The energy and emotion reflected back from an audience to the performers brings about better performances.  We conclude our survey of New York venues with smaller clubs and Lincoln Center as well as presenting music from clubs that we did not have time for on earlier shows.  The musicians feature include trumpeter Bobby Hackett with trombonist Vic Dickenson, the Art Tatum Trio, Sarah Vaug

Jazz Live From Birdland, The Half Note and Sweet Basil

By Jan 12, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 5, 2014 will be “Live Jazz from Birdland, the Half Note and Sweet Basil.”  Energy reflected back to performing artists from an up close and personal audience often brings out the best in them.  We will feature live performances from Miles Davis, Bud Powell, Jim Hall, Clifford Brown, Lou Donaldson, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Nick Brignola, Abdullah Ibrahim, Count Basie with Sarah Vaughan, Lee Konitz, Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery with Wynton Kelly, Donald Harrison and Terence Blanchard, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy with Booker Little, Paul Bley, Steve Lacy and