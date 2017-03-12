Jazz Unlimited for March 12, 2017 will be “The Repertory of Brown-Roach, Incorporated.” One of the greatest small groups in jazz history, Brown-Roach, Incorporated, was formed in 1954 by Clifford Brown and Max Roach. It lasted only two years until Brown’s young life was cut short in a traffic accident. We will hear the group on two selections and also hear their recorded repertory played by Dinah Washington, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald, Thad Jones, Ron Jefferson, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Joe Lovano, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Karrin Allyson, Wes Montgomery, Quincy Jones, a Jay McShann/John Hicks duo, Bill Carrothers, Terell Stafford, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Tadd Dameron, James Carter, Oscar Peterson, Cassandra Wilson, Dexter Gordon and the Vienna Art Orchestra over a period from 1949-2014

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Clifford Brown playing "Lady Be Good" and "Memories of You" on the Soupy Sales TV show in Detroit in 1955. This is the only known footage of Clifford Brown.