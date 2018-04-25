 Report shows improvements in St. Louis’ air quality | St. Louis Public Radio

Report shows improvements in St. Louis’ air quality

By 1 hour ago

Ozone pollution in St. Louis has slightly improved, according to the 2018 State of the Air report released this month by the American Lung Association. Despite the improvements, the metro area is still ranked the 29th most polluted in the nation.

Susannah Fuchs, the director of clean air at the American Lung Association in Missouri, said one of the reasons St. Louis is still on the list is because of stricter clean air standards.

“Vehicles are generally cleaner than they were 20 years ago,” Fuchs said. “Lots of industry and business has much regulation put on it. So it’ll keep staying on this list until we can figure out more things we can do to reduce the precursors to ozone that are produced by all kinds of different sources.”

More than 130 million people in the United States were exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution over a three-year period, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
Credit Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The city of St. Louis received a “C” for ozone pollution. Both St. Louis County and St. Charles County received “F” grades. Both counties had several orange ozone days. St. Louis County listed 14 over a three-year period and St. Charles County had 22. An orange day means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive populations.

However, St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis  received a passing grade for annual particle pollution. St. Charles County does not have enough monitors to determine whether it passed or failed for particle pollution.

Exposure to pollution poses health risks, including asthma attacks, potential reproductive and developmental harm and a host of respiratory issues. Fuchs said record high temperatures and increased ozone days put several groups at risk, including the young, the elderly and people with lung diseases.

“When older adults or children with asthma breathe ozone-polluted air, too often they end up in the doctor’s office, the hospital or the emergency room,” Fuchs said. “Ozone can even shorten life itself.”

Nationwide, roughly 133.9 million people were exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution over the three years covered in the report — 2014, 2015 and 2016. That’s slightly higher than last year’s report, which found about 125 million people were exposed.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter @Marissanne2011

Tags: 
Pollution
Ozone
American Lung Association

Related Content

New Health Survey Fails To Dispel Concerns About Industrial Contamination In North St. Louis County

By Véronique LaCapra Dec 3, 2014
The "plume" of TCE-contaminated groundwater in Elmwood Park is shown in light blue in the top left of this map.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

After years of concern, residents of Elmwood Park aren't any closer to knowing if they are being harmed by chemical vapors.

In the late 1980s, the industrial chemical trichloroethylene, or TCE, was first detected in groundwater under the North St. Louis County neighborhood. The contamination came from spills at the nearby Missouri Metals Shaping Company.

Volkswagen settlement could overhaul Missouri's aging fleet of school buses

By Apr 9, 2018
A school bus.
Vipal | Flickr

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources proposes spending the $41 million it received from the Volkswagen settlement last year on replacing school buses and other heavy-duty vehicles. 

The German automaker agreed to spend billions of dollars to settle allegations of cheating emissions standards. Missouri is among the states that received some of those funds to address nitrogen dioxide emissions. Nitrogen dioxide is a component of ozone pollution, which can cause respiratory health issues, such as asthma. 

Heavy-duty vehicles are a major contributor to nitrogen dioxide emissions.

Polluted winds: Arkansas power plants are causing some smog in St. Louis

By Dec 19, 2017
An illustration of pollution, 2017
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

A report released Monday finds that two power plants in Arkansas are partly responsible for poor air quality in St. Louis. 

Scientists from California-based Sonoma Technologies Inc. analyzed nitrogen oxide emissions, a component of ozone pollution, detected by air monitors in the St. Louis region in 2011. Their measurements revealed that Entergy's Independence and White Bluffs plants, located about 210 and 300 miles southwest of St. Louis, contributed emissions well above the federal standard for several days that year. The Sierra Club commissioned the study.

Data problem clouds annual St. Louis air report; ozone improves but still gets an 'F'

By Apr 29, 2015
Air pollution from coal-fired power plants, industrial activities, and cars contributes to asthma and other health problems in the St. Louis area.
Syracuse University News Services

The American Lung Association says a data collection glitch in Illinois means it can’t determine whether air quality in the city of St. Louis has worsened.