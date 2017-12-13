 Republican lawmakers in Missouri push for more tax cuts | St. Louis Public Radio

Republican lawmakers in Missouri push for more tax cuts

By 18 hours ago
  • Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Identical proposals in the Missouri House and Senate would overhaul Missouri’s tax code and slash more than a billion dollars in state revenue.

In a nutshell, the bill would lower the top state income tax bracket to 4.8 percent, which is lower than the tax cut that passed three years ago capping the top rate at 5.5 percent. The proposal would also completely exempt anyone who makes less than $4,000 a year from paying state income taxes.

Republican Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring has pre-filed the bill in the Senate.

“The reason I think that any Missouri worker should care about this bill is because right now that Missouri worker — from a variety of different tax sources, be it income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes — are sending more of their money to Jefferson City than they ever have before,” Eigel said. “I’m a big believer that we can make our government a bit more efficient, that we can do a better job with the money that’s coming in, and we can actually ease that burden on the Missouri taxpayer.”

In return for the lower income tax rate, the bill would cap the total amount of tax credits doled out each year at $425 million. It also specifically addresses the low-income housing tax credit by capping it at $135 million a year.

The proposal would also raise the state’s fuel tax to 23 cents a gallon. At 17 cents a gallon, Missouri’s currently one of the lowest fuel taxes in the nation.

“This is probably by no means the perfect bill that’s gonna get passed as is, but we’re gonna have a long discussion about what this looks like,” said Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit. “I know I have colleagues in the House and the Senate that have their own proposals; I talked to the governor’s office yesterday (and) they also have a proposal coming out.”

Fitzwater’s bill has not been pre-filed yet, but he said it’s identical to Eigel’s Senate bill.

Democratic lawmakers have not responded yet to requests for comment on the proposed tax overhaul. They were highly critical of the 2014 tax cut, saying it would drain much-needed revenue from public schools and health care needs.

The 2018 session begins next month.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter:@MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Tax Cuts
Tax Credits
Fuel Excise Tax

Related Content

Missouri House Joins Senate To Override Veto Of Tax-Cut Bill

By & May 6, 2014
Marshall Griffin/St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House acted quickly Tuesday to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a tax-cut bill that is estimated to cut the state's revenue by about $620 million a year when fully implemented.

The House obtained the exact number of votes needed — 109 — with the help of one Democrat, Rep. Keith English of Florissant.  He joined all of the chamber's 108 Republicans.

The House joined the Senate, which voted 23-8 on Monday to override the governor's veto, which he issued last week.

Politically Speaking: Treasurer Schmitt on federal tax overhaul – and retooling Missouri pensions

By & Dec 11, 2017
Missouri state Treasurer Eric Schmitt
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to the program.

With his latest appearance, Schmitt becomes the first elected official to be on the show for the fifth time. He was a guest during his tenure as a state senator representing a portion of St. Louis County.

Commentary: Lower tax rates are more efficient than tax credits

By May 5, 2008

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Tax credits are a hot topic in the Missouri Legislature. Fans of these instruments assert that tax credits are necessary for Missouri to compete with other states and to signal that we are “open for business.” Such devotion to helping the state grow is admirable. Fans, however, are not experts and a careful review of the evidence and some basic economics helps us understand why these herculean efforts are misguided. When asked whether Missouri can stay open for business while avoiding the pitfalls of the tax credit, the answer is unambiguously yes.

Commentary: Fix tax credits, don't abandon them

By May 1, 2008

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Missouri boasts a veritable catalogue of unmet needs. These include education at all levels: Teachers' pay is low; the state's support of secondary and elementary education ranks toward the bottom; and college tuition in Missouri is higher than that in any other state in the Big 12 Conference. Health care is similarly starved for resources, and our transportation infrastructure is deteriorating. The state has yet to face the fact that a modern economy demands improvement in these areas, not a slide to the bottom.

MoDOT director hopes to educate lawmakers and new governor on Missouri's transportation needs

By Dec 27, 2016
File photo

Patrick McKenna has begun his second year as director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, and he’s hoping for more understanding and results from Missouri lawmakers and Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

Many of last year’s proposals to find more money for transportation went nowhere, including a bill to raise the state’s fuel tax and a ballot measure to raise cigarette taxes.  St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin sat down with McKenna to talk about why Missouri leaders and citizens can’t seem to agree on how to fund transportation.