Restrictions facing abortion providers in Missouri

By 21 hours ago
  • Kadie Tannehill and Mary Kogut joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the restrictions placed on abortion in Missouri and the impact some of those restrictions have on St. Louisans.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the restrictions currently placed on abortion in the state of Missouri.

In addition to the threats of cuts in federal funding to organizations like Planned Parenthood, hospitals in Missouri that perform abortions are also facing cuts to their Medicaid funding from the state due to a budget amendment introduced last year.

In Missouri, abortion procedures are illegal after 21 weeks and 6 days from the date of conception unless a woman’s life or health is threatened. Other rules, like the 72-hour rule, make it so Missouri women must receive state-directed counseling and wait 72 hours before an abortion procedure is provided.

Last week, we spoke with participants in an anti-abortion rights march who advocate for more restrictions on abortion. 

Joining the program:

  • Mary Kogut, CEO, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
  • Kadie Tannehill, who terminated a pervious pregnancy

Listen: 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

Abortion
Planned Parenthood
Hospitals
Reproductive rights

March for Life participants return from D.C. as a Missouri-based anti-abortion march gears up

By Jan 31, 2017
Teenagers and chaperones with the Archdiocese of St. Louis look out on the crowd marching against abortion January 27, 2017.
Provided | Archdiocese of St. Louis

Some 2,000 St. Louisans boarded busses to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. last Friday. The anti-abortion march marked its 44th year this year. It was originally created in protest of the United States Supreme Court’s decision legalizing abortion in Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from two local participants in the national march. Reagan Barklage is the western regional director of the Students for Life of America.

Hospital abortions may save lives, but Missouri will cut funds to organizations that provide them

By Jan 23, 2017
Robin, 37, at her home in St. Louis.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

After three years and two rounds of in-vitro fertilization, things were finally looking up.   

Robin, a 37-year-old project manager who lives in St. Louis County, went in for a routine 21-week ultrasound with her husband this past November. The couple had no idea that something was wrong.  

Missouri abortion opponents confident that lawmakers will take more action to help their cause

By & Jan 18, 2017
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

(Updated with Wednesday's Senate hearing) Heartened by the November election, Missouri’s abortion opponents are considering a raft of bills – some old, some new – to expand the state’s restrictions on abortion-related matters and their enforcement.

The measures could heighten Missouri’s longstanding status as a key battleground when it comes to abortion rights.  A state Senate committee examined four of them Wednesday.

St. Louis aldermen consider adding pregnant women to list of protected classes

By Jan 18, 2017
Bill cosponsor Alderwoman Cara Spencer asks Tom Buckley, general counsel for the Archdioscese of St. Louis, to clarify his position.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is considering a bill that would bar employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have had an abortion.

If approved, the bill would add pregnancy and reproductive health decisions to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance, alongside protections based on race, sex or disability. It defines reproductive health decisions as any that are related to the use of contraception, the initiation or termination of a pregnancy, and the use of a drug, device or medical service related to reproductive health.

During public testimony at a committee hearing Wednesday, an attorney for the Archdiocese of St. Louis threatened legal action if the bill is passed on the grounds that it violates religious freedom.