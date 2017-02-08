Restrictions facing abortion providers in Missouri

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the restrictions currently placed on abortion in the state of Missouri.

In addition to the threats of cuts in federal funding to organizations like Planned Parenthood, hospitals in Missouri that perform abortions are also facing cuts to their Medicaid funding from the state due to a budget amendment introduced last year.

In Missouri, abortion procedures are illegal after 21 weeks and 6 days from the date of conception unless a woman’s life or health is threatened. Other rules, like the 72-hour rule, make it so Missouri women must receive state-directed counseling and wait 72 hours before an abortion procedure is provided.

Last week, we spoke with participants in an anti-abortion rights march who advocate for more restrictions on abortion.

Joining the program:

Mary Kogut, CEO, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri

Kadie Tannehill, who terminated a pervious pregnancy

