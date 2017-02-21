Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Reviving the art of letter writing in song: Soprano Christine Brewer brings WWII letters to life

By 13 minutes ago
  • Christine Brewer
    Next week, Christine Brewer will sing a song cycle based on the World War II letters of Lieutenant George Honts.
    Christian Steiner

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Good morning, darling, the sun has just come up. It is a beautiful morning…

So begins a letter from 1944 that First Lieutenant George W. Honts wrote his wife Evelyn Honts, while deployed during World War II.

The text to these letters has been set to music by composer Alan Smith. The song cycle, “Vignettes: Letters from George to Evelyn, from the Private Papers of a World War II Bride,” will be performed by soprano Christine Brewer on March 3 at Concord Trinity United Methodist Church.

On Tuesday, Brewer joined St. Louis on the Air contributor Steve Potter to discuss the songs and her upcoming performance.

Brewer has been performing these songs for a number of years. She said that Smith, the head of the piano department at USC, is known for setting letters to music and has done so previously with stories from the Oregon Trail and Ellis Island.

A few years ago, he was approached by a woman who heard of his work and gave him a pack of letters she thought he could make music with. Her name was Evelyn English, previously Evelyn Honts.

“When he showed them to me I said ‘was this man a poet or some kind of writer? They’re so beautiful,’” Brewer said. “And he said: ‘No, this is just how people wrote letters in the ‘40s.’ We’ve kind of lost the art of letter writing.”

Brewer, who likes to page back through her mother’s letters ever since she died almost 20 years ago, said that letters hold a special place in her heart.

“The letters are so personal and sweet,” Brewer said. “They were only married for a year when he was deployed to Europe for WWII.”

Brewer’s upcoming concert will pair these songs with those selected by her accompanist, Craig Terry, who suggested pairing the song cycle with songs that Evelyn and George might have heard during that time period. Brewer will sing selections performed by Dina Shore, Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald in the 1940s.

Lieutenant Honts survived D-Day, writing his observations of army life during World War II to his wife. The letters range from humorous depictions of how muddy the European front was to heart-wrenching: shortly before the end of the war, Honts perished.

His final letter to Evelyn arrived weeks after she found out he had died. The song cycle reflects that letter, too.

My heart, my mind, my soul is yours. Love me. I adore you. Love me too. My best to everyone. Must run now, my sweet, gotta run now, baby. Love, George.

While Brewer does not know the entire love story of Evelyn and George, she said it is an easy story to connect to for many reasons — we’ve all lived through war and conflict of some sort.

“I think it lets us get a little glimpse into what our grandparents were like, that they weren’t that much different than we were,” Brewer said. “They loved, they had relationships, they missed each other when they were apart. I feel like I’m eavesdropping, seeing into their relationship, and it is not that different from my relationship with my husband today.”

Related Event

What: Concord Trinity United Methodist Church Presents Christine Brewer in Recital
When: Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, 5275 Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63126
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Christine Brewer
Opera
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Question your certainties: Union Avenue Opera gives ‘Doubt’ its second staging with Christine Brewer

By Aug 17, 2016
Elise Quagliata and Christine Brewer in Union Avenue Opera's production of "Doubt."
John Lamb | Union Avenue Opera

August 19 will mark the first time the opera version of “Doubt” is performed in its full glory after its Minneapolis premiere in January 2013. Famed soprano Christine Brewer will reprise her role as Sister Aloysius, the principled nun whose unwavering certainty begins to buckle over suspicions of a parish priest’s improper relationship with an eighth grade student.

Bach Society celebrates 75th anniversary with its Christmas Candlelight Concert

By Dec 18, 2015
Bach Society of Saint Louis / (Courtesy Bach Society of Saint Louis)

In the lead-up to Christmas, the Bach Society of Saint Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert is a tradition almost as old as eggnog itself—this year marks the 75th anniversary of the organization devoted to performing choral works by Johann Sebastian Bach, among other classical composers.

Grammy-winning opera and organ virtuosos Christine Brewer and Paul Jacobs team up

By Oct 13, 2015
Aine O'Connor | St. Louis Public Radio

What’s the big deal with the organ these days? It’s big, bulky and often associated with boring church music or, worse, funeral homes. That’s not the full story, according to organist Paul Jacobs, the first and only person to win a Grammy for his organ-playing. He’s trying to change the organ’s perception by teaming up with local favorite, famed soprano Christine Brewer for a new CD and tour.