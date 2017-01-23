Right-to-work backers file suit to block campaign to get repeal on the 2018 ballot

Supporters of an effort to make Missouri a right-to-work state have filed suit to block a  union-led initiative petition campaign to overturn such a law.

Among other things, the right-to-work backers question the wording of the ballot summaries that were crafted by the staff of Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat, before he left office. Those filing the suit want the summaries to be rewritten by new Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican.

Supporters of the initiative-petition drive hope to collect enough signatures to get a measure on the 2018 ballot that would overturn the right-to-work law that is expected to be approved soon by the Missouri General Assembly and then signed by new Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican.

Under a right-to-work law, unions and employers would be barred from requiring all workers in a bargaining unit to pay dues or fees.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is providing some of the legal representation for the suit. 

It was filed Friday on behalf of two Kansas City police officers and a registered nurse who would be affected by the change in state law, and by the initiative, should it be approved by voters.

Actually, the right-to-work backers filed ten lawsuits because Kander approved ten slightly different versions of the initiative-petition proposal. Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis said in a recent interview that labor leaders have yet to determine which version to circulate. A spokesman for the National Right to Work Committee said the ten suits are intended to force all of the ten initiative-petition summaries to be rewritten, regardless of which one is circulated.

The suits contend that the ballot summaries for the initiative proposals are too complimentary and are aimed at misleading voters.

For example, one of the Kander-approved summaries states:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit impairing, restricting or limiting the negotiation and enforcement of certain collectively bargained agreements with an employer?”

The suit wants that summary to be changed to:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit the General Assembly and localities from barring agreements between public and private-sector labor unions and employers requiring payment of union dues or fees as a condition of continued employment?”

The legal fight could delay the initiative campaign to collect signatures, although the deadline to turn in the signatures is about 16 months away.

In a statement, Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, said, “These deliberately misleading initiative petitions are nothing more than an attempt by Big Labor to confuse voters in hope that the confusion will result in overturning popular Right to Work protections.”

The state AFL-CIO has yet to comment. But labor president Louis previously has said that the Kander-approved summaries are accurate. Labor leaders note that Missouri voters rejected a proposed right-to-work law in 1978.

