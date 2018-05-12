 Right-to-work suddenly back on Missouri lawmakers’ agendas | St. Louis Public Radio

Right-to-work suddenly back on Missouri lawmakers’ agendas

By 27 minutes ago
  • A group of union officials speak with Rep. Courtney Curtis, D-Ferguson. Curtis sponsored a "right to work" bill this year aimed at construction unions.
    A group of union officials speak with Rep. Courtney Curtis, D-Ferguson. Curtis sponsored a "right to work" bill this year aimed at construction unions.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

A new front has opened up in the battle over whether Missouri should become a right-to-work state.

Under right-to-work, unions and employers would be barred from requiring all workers within a bargaining unit to pay dues or fees. On Friday, the Missouri House passed a measure that would ingrain right-to-work in the state constitution.

Republican floor leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, argued in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment.

“I want those gentlemen, those men and women, to take their money and invest it the way they see fit, not the union bosses, not the guys that steal from them, not the guys that buy thousand-dollar bottles of wine,” he said.

Opponents say right-to-work would lead to much-lower wages for workers in Missouri. And they’re not happy with the rapid speed that this particular measure is now moving. It had sat dormant since January 24th, then on May 9th it received two public hearings and sailed through two committee votes. Earlier today it received first-round approval by the full House.

“Somebody got paid half a million dollars to move this through committee, is what it looks like,” said Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Kansas City. “This is rotten.”

The measure needs another House vote before moving to the Senate.

The upper chamber also passed a right-to-work resolution early Friday morning.

Last year, Governor Greitens signed a right-to-work bill into law, but labor unions and other opponents were able to get enough signatures to also require approval by Missouri voters, which is set for November. Early Friday morning, the State Senate passed a measure to move that vote to August, which traditionally has lower voter turnout.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, opposes the bill, but thinks right-to-work will be defeated regardless of when the vote takes place.

“You have heard me say it more than once that they will turn out in August or November, and that I’m saying as a labor leader,” she told reporters Friday. “As a Democrat in the state of Missouri I’d probably would have wanted it in November.”

The measure is now in the hands of the Missouri House, with one week left in this year’s session.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Right To Work

Related Content

Missouri's likely ballot measures this year could attract more Democratic voters

By May 7, 2018
peter.a photography | Flickr

Missouri voters could have several marijuana proposals to choose from this fall, along with ballot issues that seek to increase the state’s minimum wage and change Missouri’s process for crafting legislative districts.

 

Backers turned in signatures for six initiative-petition proposals by Sunday’s deadline. Four of them deal with marijuana.

 

Two of the proposals would legalize marijuana for medical use, while two others would legalize it for recreational use as well.

Proposal that moves right-to-work vote to August advances

By Apr 24, 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A House committee has passed a measure that would change the date voters would decide on whether to make Missouri a right-to-work state.

House Committee Resolution 102 would move the right-to-work referendum from the November general election to the August primary, which traditionally draws fewer voters. It’s sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.

Organized labor rallies against right-to-work law, other bills

By Erin Achenbach Mar 28, 2018
Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

Several hundred union members rallied Wednesday in Jefferson City against the right-to-work law state lawmakers passed last year.

In November, voters will go to the polls to decide on Proposition A, and a “yes” vote would uphold Senate Bill 19, a controversial bill signed by Gov. Eric Greitens last year that would enact a right-to-work law. The law, which effectively was suspended until voters decide its fate, mandates that no person can be required to join a labor union or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment.