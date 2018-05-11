River Styx staff, local writers anticipate magazine’s 100th issue

River Styx, St. Louis’ oldest literary magazine, will release its 100th issue this summer. And while that’s a big milestone on its own, the 43-year-old organization has lots to celebrate even beyond the long existence of the biannual publication itself.

That’s according to River Styx’s new editor, Jason Lee Brown, who took the reins back in November.

From reading series to community outreach and creative-writing workshops, he said on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, River Styx’s work informs the region’s local literary community in a wide variety of ways.

In conversation with host Don Marsh as well as writer Adrian Todd Zuniga, Brown talked up the organization’s annual fundraiser, the 2018 Literary Feast, which gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday.

Zuniga will be the featured reader at the event. He’s the author of “Collision Theory,” his debut novel, as well as the host of the performance-oriented reading series Literary Death Match.

Listen to the full discussion – which touched on the critical role of independent bookstores as well as journals, reading events and more – here:

Related Event

What: River Styx magazine’s 2018 Literary Feast

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018

When: SqWires Restaurant and Annex (1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, MO 63104)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.