 Rock removal helps keep cargo moving along the Mississippi | St. Louis Public Radio

Rock removal helps keep cargo moving along the Mississippi

By Sep 26, 2017

Some heavy equipment is pounding away this week at the rock in a section of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the removal is essential to keeping cargo moving along the river. Crews are working this week at Thebes, Illinois, near Cape Girardeau.

Shipping on the Mississippi is vital to the U.S. economy. A Corps spokesman said more than 100 million tons of cargo, including 60 percent of the nation's agricultural exports, move along the river every year. And the engineers have a responsibility to keep the shipping channel at least 9-feet deep and 300-feet wide.

"But in these areas, the river actually has a bend," said Mike Feldman, project management chief of the Corps of Engineers St. Louis District. "These pilots don't have the precision in a bend that they would have in a straight stretch of the river, so we try to provide some additional width in those bends."

Barge traffic along the Mississippi plays a key role in the U.S. economy.
Credit File photo

The work, which will continue as long as the water levels are low enough to get heavy equipment out on the river, will not shut down traffic on the Mississippi. The Corps has been working with shipping companies and the U.S. Coast Guard to find ways to keep cargo moving, while the rock is being removed during the day.

 The effort dates to the 1980s, when most of a large natural formation in the area was taken out. Crews are now working on the leftovers; conditions have been less than ideal since 2014. That's mainly because the water level has to be low enough to bring out big machinery, including a major piece of hydraulic equipment.
"Which is basically a large jackhammer attached to an excavator," Feldman said. And it's needed to get rid of the largest pieces, which are broken down and moved out of the way.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for making sure there is enough room for cargo shipments to make it through the bends along the Mississippi River.
Credit File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

But where does it all go?

"We basically take it from the area that we find it and drag it into areas that are deeper," said Feldman

The rock can be moved anywhere from a few hundred feet from its original location to a few hundred yards in a deep hold.

"We don't physically remove any of the rock from the river."

Tags: 
Mississippi River
Barge shipping
Top Stories

Related Content

A trip down the drought-ridden Mississippi River

By Aug 17, 2012

PRI's midday news magazine show, Here and Now, shared this audio trip down the drought-ridden Mississippi River. Here and Now is hosted out of WBUR in Boston. Listen via the link.

New agreement aims to boost river freight between St. Louis and New Orleans

By Feb 23, 2017
Hazy photo of the Mississippi River with a tugboat and the Gateway Arch in the distance.
Paul Sableman |Wikimedia Commons

A new agreement between the Port of New Orleans and the St. Louis Regional Freightway aims to boost cargo shipments on the Mississippi River.

Officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding in New Orleans on Thursday to coordinate their efforts in working with regional shippers and carriers. The goal is growing trade and building upon existing and new business relationships between the two regions and critical ports.

A plan to address Mississippi River flooding rests on those who disagree on control measures

By Jul 28, 2017
A view of the Mississippi River from Dubuque, IA, where government agencies, environmentalists, engineers and residents gathered to discuss flood risks along the upper Mississippi River.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Communities along the upper Mississippi River have seen a major uptick in heavy rains and flooding in the last decade.

Residents, environmentalists, engineers and government agencies agree that they need a coordinated strategy to manage flooding. That could be particularly important in coming years, as scientists predict that climate change will likely bring more heavy rain to the region.