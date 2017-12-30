 Roundup: St. Louis businesses to which we bid ‘adieu’ | St. Louis Public Radio

Roundup: St. Louis businesses to which we bid ‘adieu’

  • Closures of popular and long-standing St. Louis businesses began in late 2017.
    Barry Schwartz | Flickr

It’s hard to say goodbye. But in 2018, St. Louis-area residents will have to get used to several long-standing businesses not being around anymore.

Retail retirement

The bad news for loyal J.C. Penney shoppers: The retail chain is permanently closing its St. Louis store in the Hampton Village Plaza shopping center. After nearly 70 years in business, the store's last day will be Jan. 21.

The good news for bargain hunters: A liquidation sale will begin on Jan. 2.

Another familiar retail giant is also shuttering an outlet. Kmart is closing its Lemay Ferry Road store in late January. Shoppers have been able to take advantage of liquidation sales that started in November.

Pilot base to take off

One of the last links between St. Louis and TWA will be broken in 2018. Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced it will fold its pilot base at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sept. 1.

"STL will remain a key part of our network and there are no plans to change the level of flying into or out of STL. We need all of our STL-based pilots and will work with them to train on other equipment, or relocate if they choose." — American Airlines

The closure affects 180 pilots who used to work for TWA, which American bought in 2001.

The airline says the St. Louis-based pilots can transfer to other bases in American’s system including Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Charlotte and Chicago.

O, Canada donuts

Fans of Tim Hortons are still mourning the closure of all of the area’s locations. It started with the downtown and Central West End stores in late November. Then, franchisee Show Me Hospitality closed its remaining branches in St. Louis, Frontenac, Maplewood and O’Fallon, Missouri.

The closings were the result of a legal dispute between Show Me Hospitality and the Canadian fast food restaurant chain known for its coffee and donuts.

Speaking of food …

The last glasses of wine at Remy’s Kitchen & Wine Bar will be raised on New Year’s Eve. Tim Mallet, the owner of the Clayton eatery, made the announcement online in mid-December. In a letter to customers Mallet said he would not be renewing his lease for the eatery on South Bemiston Avenue. Remy’s was in business for more than 20 years.

Mallet’s letter assures customers that his other restaurant, Big Sky Cafe in Webster Groves, will remain open.

Closed but not all the way

TechShop, the cutting edge workshop for entrepreneurs and makers closed its locations in St. Louis and around the country in November.

Now it looks like its equipment will get a new life in the new year. According to several published reports, entrepreneur Jim McKelvey bought a building on Delmar Boulevard, where he will open a maker space with the 3D printers, injection molders, laser cutters and other equipment from TechShop.

They were laid off back in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks hit the airline industry hard. American had cut 2,500 flight attendants in all during the slowdown, many of them were former TWA employees. The airline had bought out TWA earlier in 2001. 