The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus takes 'Revolution and Revelation' to the Karpeles Manuscript Library

By 1 hour ago
  • The Karpeles Manuscript Museum-St. Louis is one of fourteen locations across the United States that hold the world's largest private collection of original manuscripts.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus' next concert at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum featuring a work by composer-in-residence Melissa Dunphy.

We heard from:

  • Philip Barnes, Artistic Director, Saint Louis Chamber Chorus
  • Melissa Dunphy, Composer-in-Residence, Saint Louis Chamber Chorus

Listen:

Related Event

What: Saint Louis Chamber Chorus Presents "Revolution and Revelation"
When: Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m.
Where: Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 3524 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Saint Louis Chamber Chorus
Karpeles Manuscript Museum
Related Content

Little-known St. Louis museum holds part of world’s largest private original manuscript collection

By May 18, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

The first draft of the Bill of Rights. The paper Einstein’s E=Mc2 was written on. Noah Webster’s first dictionary. These are three influential documents that are included in collector David Karpeles’ largest private collection of original manuscripts in the world — three of over one million such documents.

For Saint Louis Chamber Chorus, Valentine’s Day concert explores languishing at love’s hand

By Feb 12, 2016
Composer Francis Pott and Phillip Barnes, aristic director, Saint Louis Chamber Chorus.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Love is not all sunshine and roses, especially when it comes to Valentine’s Day. That is something Saint Louis Chamber Chorus artistic director Phillip Barnes was very aware of when booking this year’s concert to be held on Feb. 14 at Second Presbyterian Church.

Saint Louis Chamber Chorus remembers and renews in its 60th season

By Sep 25, 2015
The St. Louis Chamber Chorus' composer-in-residence, Melissa Dunphy, smiles with artistic director Philip Barnes on "Cityscape."
Aine O'Connor | St. Louis Public Radio

The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus begins its diamond jubilee season Sunday, September 27, in celebration of its long tradition of introducing a cappella music—familiar, unfamiliar, new, traditional—to St. Louis audiences.

St. Louis Chamber Chorus Focuses On Composers

By Erica Smith Oct 3, 2014
Saint Louis Chamber Chorus
Saint Louis Chamber Chorus

Instead of following a theme, the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus' 59th season will focus on composers. 

“In the early years, we’ve put together programs on ideas, on literature, on great cities, on different poets,” said Philip Barnes, the chorus’ artistic director. “We’ve performed in a wrestling arena because I wanted to sing ‘Musicians Wrestle Everywhere,’ words by Emily Dickinson. This is the first time we’ve put together a season where the composers themselves have been the driving force.”