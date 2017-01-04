Saying goodbye to 2 St. Louis Public Radio staffers, Dale Singer and Donna Korando

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh looked back on the careers of two staffers in the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, Politics Editor Donna Korando and Education Reporter Dale Singer, ahead of their retirements.

The two have had storied careers at St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Beacon and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Friday is their last day before retirement.

