 Scientist sends Mobot plants to the Smithsonian in case they go extinct | St. Louis Public Radio

Scientist sends Mobot plants to the Smithsonian in case they go extinct

By 59 seconds ago
  • Researcher Mónica Carlsen-Krause and high school student Gabrielle McAuley in the Missouri Botanical Garden's Climatron, the garden's greenhouse that mimics a tropical rainforest.
    MoBot researcher Mónica Carlsen-Krause and her intern, Gabrielle McAuley, are collecting plants in the garden's greenhouse, the Climatron, that they're sending to the Smithsonian for long-term preservaton.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

For the past year, a researcher at the Missouri Botanical Garden has been collecting samples from hundreds of plants in the garden. They’ll be preserved at the Smithsonian Institute, where scientists are collecting plants from around the world.

Scientists are discovering new plants across the globe, but about one out of five plants are at risk of becoming extinct, due to climate change, human development and other threats to the environment. The Smithsonian’s Global Genome Initiative aims to have samples from every plant species on the planet, so that scientists can learn about them and use them to solve human and environmental problems.

The Missouri Botanical Garden has one of the world’s largest collections of plants, which makes it a valuable resource for the Smithsonian’s project, garden researcher Mónica Carlsen-Krause said. At the garden, plants from different continents are located just a few feet of each other.

Carlsen-Krause, who is prioritizing plants that are threatened and endangered, said saving samples is important in case the species become extinct.

“The technology to bring plants from extinction is not quite there yet, but who knows? Maybe five, 10 years down the road, it will be,” she said. “If we go back to the sample in the repository, at least we have some information about what the plant looked like and what was the genetic makeup of this plant that then we can bring back to life.”

Eventually, Carlsen-Krause would like to collect samples from the 35,000 species that live among the garden’s main grounds. For now, she’s focused on the garden’s Temperate House and the Climatron — the garden’s large greenhouse that mimics a tropical rainforest. Together, those areas contain about 1,500 plants. With the help of local high-school and college students, she’s acquired samples for over 300 in the last year.

Carlsen-Krause and her assistants use silica gel and liquid nitrogen to keep the samples fresh in case researchers need to study them in the future. Silica gel can preserve plant specimens for about a decade, while the plants that are frozen in liquid nitrogen can be preserved for a couple centuries.

“If you think about it, we’re going to be collecting samples that are going to be here for 200 years, and we’re going to be dead,” said Gabrielle McAuley, a freshman at Clayton High School who is helping Carlsen-Krause this summer.

“I hope that my great-great-great-great-grandkid, if he’s interested in science, will look at this sample and say, ‘Oh, my great-great-great grandmother collected this,’” Carlsen-Krause responded.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

 

Tags: 
Missouri Botanical Garden
Smithsonian Institution
Top Stories

Related Content

MoBot scientists use DNA testing to bring an African plant out of extinction

By Jan 9, 2018
A rare plant called Dracaena umbraculifera lives in northeastern Madagascar.
Missouri Botanical Garden

DNA technology has helped scientists discover a species of plant in Madagascar that’s long been classified as extinct.

The Missouri Botanical Garden reported Monday in the journal Oryx that researchers found a few populations of the Dracaena umbraculifera. It’s classified as extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, but there are specimens living in botanical gardens around the world. Identifying the plant, however, can be tricky because it can only be truly identified by its flowers. It has not flowered in any botanical garden.