 Scientists breed first endangered Mexican gray wolf from frozen semen | St. Louis Public Radio

Scientists breed first endangered Mexican gray wolf from frozen semen

By 6 minutes ago
  • A three-week-old Mexican gray wolf pup is examined by scientists at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. The pup was born from artificial insemination that used thawed semen.
    The three-week-old Mexican gray wolf pup is the first in its species to be born as a result of artificial insemination that uses frozen wolf semen.
    Endangered Wolf Center

The future is looking brighter for the endangered Mexican gray wolf, as scientists have announced the birth of the first pup of the species to be born from artificial insemination that used frozen semen. 

There are 130 Mexican gray wolves that remain in the wild, largely in Arizona and New Mexico. Some live at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, where the new pup was born. In collaboration with the Saint Louis Zoo, scientists at the center have been collecting and freezing semen from endangered wolves for more than 20 years.

"They help keep the air cleaner and the plants growing, and they help keep the deer and the elk herds healthier. Without them, the ecosystem falls apart," said Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation at the Endangered Wolf Center.

Using preserved semen can keep a diverse set of genes in a species and help promote the animal's survival. When there's a small number of animals in a species available, that raises the possibility that members of the same family will mate, leading to offspring with health problems and issues that affect their ability to survive, said Cheryl Asa, the retired director of the AZA Reproductive Management Center at the Saint Louis Zoo.

"Inbreeding at some level becomes inevitable, even with good management when you've got that small population, so we have to be especially careful," Asa said. 

Endangered Wolf Center's director of animal care and conservation Regina Mossotti holds up the three-week-old male Mexican wolf pup as veterinarian Rhiannon McKnight performs a health check.
Credit Endangered Wolf Center

Inseminating female wolves is challenging. The species typically chooses one partner to mate with for its lifetime, breeds only once a year and is fertile for a short window of time. 

"The timing is really rough," Asa said. "It's sort of anytime within a week. Even right now, even for domestic dogs, there is no way to precisely time a stimulated ovulation." 

The pup, which has not been named yet, was born three weeks ago. Conservationists at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka only learned of its sex on Monday. They plan to closely monitor the pup as it develops and also determine the father, since the mother was inseminated with samples from two different males. 

"We just did a three-week check on the puppy and it's a boy, which is so exciting," Mossotti said. "He is doing great. He is a big and very healthy pup."

Follow Eli Chen on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Endangered Wolf Center
endangered species
Conservation
Animals
Saint Louis Zoo
Top Stories

Related Content

What’s more metal than wolves? A benefit for a wolf center

By Jan 12, 2017
Detail from Winter Wolves concert poster designed by Lauren Gornik
Provided by Lauren Gornik

For many people, conservationists and heavy metal fans may not seem to have much in common. But for Simon Koch, they're a natural combination. 

That's why for the third year in a row Koch has organized a “Winter Wolves: a benefit for the Endangered Wolf Center.”

Swift fox kits born at Endangered Wolf Center

By Jun 14, 2012
Regina Mossotti, Endangered Wolf Center

A litter of three swift foxes, two females and one male, has been born at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka – the first in a dozen years. The four-week-old foxes will get their first round of vaccinations today.

The kits are being raised by a trio of adult foxes – the breeding female’s sister is helping the parents care for their young.

Out in the cold: Hardy St. Louis volunteers record breeding habits of endangered wolves

By Feb 18, 2016
Lazarus, a male Mexican wolf, at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka.
Mary Delach Leonard|St. Louis Public Radio

Volunteer Lisa Houska is hunkered down next to a tall cyclone fence at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. She’s peering at a hillside, observing a handsome pair of thick-furred Mexican wolves and their three pups that were born last year.

“We’re watching Sibi and Lazarus. This is their second breeding season,’’ Houska whispers.

For two hours on this unseasonably warm winter morning she’ll sit motionless, trying not to disturb the family. She’s hoping to witness another successful courtship between mom and dad.

Carol Perkins, Conservationist And Humanitarian, Dies At 95

By , & Oct 25, 2012
(Courtesy Saint Louis Zoo)

Updated 5:52 p.m.

Carol Perkins, a conservationist and humanitarian and the widow of famed zoologist Marlin Perkins, has died.

The Saint Louis Zoo says Carol Perkins died Saturday at her home in Clayton, Mo. She was 95 and had been in declining health.

Marlin Perkins was the director of the Saint Louis Zoo who gained international fame after becoming host of television's "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" in 1962. The program aired for 26 years until his death in 1986.