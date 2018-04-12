 Shakespeare Festival names New York theater company founder as executive producer | St. Louis Public Radio

Shakespeare Festival names New York theater company founder as executive producer

By 1 hour ago
  • Shakespeare Festival presented
    Shakespeare Festival presented "Winter's Tale" as its 2017 mainstage production in Forest Park.
    Shakespeare Festival

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has named Tom Ridgely of New York to fill the post of  executive producer, which includes both artistic and leadership roles.

Ridgley comes to St. Louis from New York City’s Waterwell theater company, which he founded in 2002. He replaces Rick Dildine, who headed Shakespeare St. Louis for eight years.

Under Ridgely’s leadership, Waterwell has developed and produced more than a dozen adaptations of classic plays. They include a dual-language “Hamlet” in English and Farsi, which involved predominantly Middle Eastern and South Asian actors and designers.

Shakespeare Festival board member Penny Pennington called Ridgely “a leader who will provide the artistic vision, entrepreneurial talent, organizational management skills and inspired drive.”

New Shakespeare Festival executive producer Tom Ridgely is a Drama Desk-nominated director, producer and educator.
Credit Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

“Tom’s expertise will ensure the Festival continues to be a key contributor to the arts in our region, as well as a catalyst and stage for viewing topics important to our community — all through the lens of performance,” Pennington said in a news release.

Shakespeare Festival’s mainstage production in Forest Park this season will be “Romeo and Juliet.” It runs from June 1-24. The festival’s “Shakespeare in the Streets” productions of “Blow, Winds” will be on stage at the St. Louis Public Library, Central Branch in downtown St. Louis, June 15-16.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Forest Park
Tom Ridgely
Rick Dildine
Shakespeare in the Streets
Top Stories

Related Content

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ Rick Dildine resigns for position in Alabama

By Jun 29, 2017
File photo: Under the leadership of Rick Dildine, attendance at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has grown by 55 percent and contributed revenue has increased 38 percent.
Provided | Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

The executive and artistic director of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is resigning to take another job.

Rick Dildine will become artistic director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on Aug. 1.

Dildine, who joined the St. Louis organization in 2009, resigned once before, in 2014. He took a similar position in Lennox, Massachusetts and returned one year later.

This year’s Shakespeare in the Streets play explores our complicated love — for St. Louis

By Sep 14, 2017
September 12, 2017 photo. Shakespeare in the Streets' "Blow, Winds," inspired by "King Lear," is staged on the steps of the St. Louis Public Library, Central Library, downtown.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

More than 1 million of us call the St. Louis area home.  But depending on whether you live in Affton, Ladue, Wellston or any other of the 90 municipalities — and where you went to high school — the experience varies widely.

A new play puts a Shakespearean spin on living in St. Louis. “Blow, Winds,” inspired by “King Lear,” is this year’s production of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ Shakespeare in the Streets.

Shakespeare Festival to fold canceled fall production into its main event in June 2018

By Nov 16, 2017
September 12, 2017 photo. Shakespeare in the Streets' "Blow, Winds," inspired by "King Lear," is staged on the steps of the St. Louis Public Library, Central Library, downtown.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

The cast and crew of this year’s Shakespeare in the Streets production worked for a year to bring its take on the Bard’s “King Lear” to the steps of the St. Louis Public Library’s Central Library, downtown.

But the Sept. 15 opening day of “Blow, Winds” coincided with another big event in St. Louis: Judge Timothy Wilson's non-guilty verdict in the murder case against Jason Stockley. Shakespeare Festival St. Louis canceled the weekend run amid protests against the verdict.

Theatergoers will have a chance to see it next summer. The festival plans to present “Blow, Winds” June 15-16, in connection with its annual event in Forest Park.