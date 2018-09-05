The show will not go on. LouFest is cancelled.

Forest Park will not host thousands of music fans this weekend. LouFest 2018 is off.

Organizers officially cancelled the popular annual festival early Wednesday morning, citing “financial hurdles” and a rainy forecast. The announcement came in a letter attributed to Mike Van Hee, managing partner at Listen Live Entertainment, LouFest’s producer.

Ticketing company Front Gate Tickets will handle refunds for Listen Live Entertainment so the company can “work to repay our debts,” according to the letter.

One week prior to the scheduled start of LouFest in Forest Park, St. Louis Public Radio reported that contractors booked to provide essential services were backing out.

“We’re not doing it,” said Chip Self, owner of Logic Systems, which was hired to produce concert sound for four festival stages and lighting. “[Listen Live] failed to fulfill their contract with us.”

Listen Live Entertainment did not respond to multiple requests for comment over the weekend. The festival’s official account tweeted on Friday that things were “100% good to go.”

That tone changed early Wednesday with the announcement scrapping the entire festival and blaming money problems and St. Louis’ notoriously unpredictable weather.

Festival organizers admitted that “there has been wide speculation around our event” in the cancellation announcement. That is a reference to weeks of chatter from St. Louis music fans identifying a growing list of red flags: Stage schedules weren’t released until last Saturday; tickets and wristbands didn’t come in the mail; one headlining act was never announced.

In the letter, Van Hee wrote that money was behind much of the trouble. He blamed “unfortunately timed media coverage” for exacerbating the financial strain from sponsor losses, contract issues and debt from previous events.

The weekend weather forecast is also to blame. “The fickle St. Louis weather has made us extremely nervous,” Van Hee wrote, adding that rain could hamper walkup attendance and damage the park.

“We feel it would be irresponsible to continue to invest in an event that might not be able to realize its exceptional potential,” according to the letter.

Overnight, music fans criticized festival organizers for the last-minute cancellation.

Stunned. Shocked. Angry. I’ve got family flying in from out of town for #LouFest. Here’s a message from me to the organizers: don’t blame the weather, media coverage, or artists for this cancellation when it comes down to your years of mismanagement. This is so sad for St. Louis. https://t.co/u99544MtKz — Maxamillion Foizey (@MaxOnMovies) September 5, 2018

Not to be dramatic but I literally look forward to @loufest every year cause I go for my bday and it is WAY too close to the actual music festival to cancel it I’m so sad — Claire (@_idontclaire) September 5, 2018

#Loufest being canceled on short notice with claims of insufficient funds for refunds may be more bizarre than people lighting their shoes on fire today. — Sarah Crowe (@TheSarahCrowe) September 5, 2018

