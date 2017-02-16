Sierra Club intervenes on federal air quality lawsuit against Ameren Missouri

By 26 minutes ago
  • The Sierra Club's Andy Knott speaks at a rally in 2013 in front of a 15-foot tall inflatable inhaler in Keiner Plaza
    The Sierra Club's Andy Knott speaks at a rally in 2013 in front of a 15-foot tall inflatable inhaler in Keiner Plaza.

A federal judge has approved the Sierra Club's request to intervene in a Clean Air Act lawsuit between Ameren Missouri and the Environmental Protection Agency. 

Last month, Chief Judge Rodney Sippel ruled in U.S. district court that Ameren violated the Clean Air Act when it installed boiler equipment at the Rush Island Power Plant in Festus in the late 2000s without acquiring special permits. The new equipment caused the plant to emit more sulfur dioxide emissions, which at high levels can cause asthma and exacerbate respiratory conditions.

Before Sippel held the first meeting Thursday to determine how Ameren should reduce air pollution, the Sierra Club's lawyers filed a motion to intervene, out of concern that the Trump administration could put the case in jeopardy.

"The Trump administration has expressed hostility towards the EPA, vowed to dismantle the agency and we feel that in order to make sure that a just conclusion is reached in this case that we need to intervene," said Andy Knott, a Sierra Club campaign representative who advocates for clean energy. 

An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Credit Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

The environmental organization has gained a seat at the table at Sippel's meetings to discuss Ameren's actions. The Rush Island plant is located in Jefferson County, where areas exceed the EPA's air quality standards for sulfur dioxide. 

"Air quality modeling has shown that the Rush Island Power Plant is a major contributor to that problem," Knott said. 

The penalty for Ameren will most likely be decided in a year. The next meeting is scheduled in April.

Tags: 
Rush Island
Ameren Missouri
Sierra Club
Air quality
Clean Air Act
Trial begins in federal lawsuit against Ameren Missouri

By Aug 21, 2016
An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

Updated Aug. 22 with details from the trial — An Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit alleging that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act goes to trial today in U.S. District Court.

The EPA filed suit against the utility five years ago. Officials with the federal agency allege that, in 2007 and 2010, Ameren illegally installed boiler equipment at two units of its Rush Island Power Plant in Jefferson County without required permits. Under the Clean Air Act, such modifications are considered new sources of air pollution, which are subject to stricter emissions limits.

Federal judge says Ameren's upgrades to Rush Island Power Plant violated Clean Air Act rules

By Jan 23, 2017
An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

A U.S. district court judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act when it made upgrades to its Rush Island Power Plant in Festus in the late 2000's. 

In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency filed a lawsuit against Ameren, alleging that the utility illegally installed boiler equipment that raised emissions of sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas that can cause asthma and worsen respiratory conditions. On Monday, Judge Rodney Sippel ruled in favor of the EPA, and wrote that Ameren should have applied for special permits and installed pollution control equipment when plant made the upgrades.

Sierra Club Alleges Thousands Of Air Quality Violations At Ameren's St. Louis-Area Plants

By & Dec 12, 2013
Sarah Skiold-Hanlin, St. Louis Public Radio & The Beacon

Updated Thursday 10:15 p.m.

The Sierra Club says Ameren has been routinely violating air quality standards at its St. Louis-area power plants.

In a Notice of Intent to Sue delivered to Ameren on Wednesday afternoon, the Sierra Club alleges the company's Labadie, Meramec, and Rush Island plants have exceeded air pollution limits almost 10,000 times since 2008.