SixThirty portfolio company BondIT attracts $14 million investment

The Chinese investor Fosun Group announced the investment in the financial tech company BondIT on Friday.

BondIT, based in Israel, has created a digital product to help investors in the bond market. The company took part in the St. Louis-based seed investor and accelerator SixThirty last year.

SixThirty Managing Partner Atul Kamra said it’s the latest company to attract follow-on funding.

“Our specialty is in helping late seed stage fin tech startups go-to-market and accelerate their commercialization and this just validates our go-to-market strategy working with the best fin techs from all over the world,” Kamra said.

Last week PayKey, another SixThirty portfolio company announced it had raised $10 million from an international investor group that included SixThirty. PayKey created a mobile banking application that allows users to transfer money to others over social media.

SixThirty provides financial tech, known as FinTech, startups with up to $100,000 in funding, mentors and connections to some of the top financial services companies in the country.

Follow Maria on Twitter: @radioaltman