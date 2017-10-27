 SixThirty portfolio company BondIT attracts $14 million investment | St. Louis Public Radio

SixThirty portfolio company BondIT attracts $14 million investment

The Chinese investor Fosun Group announced the investment in the financial tech company BondIT on Friday.

BondIT, based in Israel, has created a digital product to help investors in the bond market. The company took part in the St. Louis-based seed investor and accelerator SixThirty last year.

SixThirty Managing Partner Atul Kamra said it’s the latest company to attract follow-on funding.

“Our specialty is in helping late seed stage fin tech startups go-to-market and accelerate their commercialization and this just validates our go-to-market strategy working with the best fin techs from all over the world,” Kamra said.

Last week PayKey, another SixThirty portfolio company announced it had raised $10 million from an international investor group that included SixThirty. PayKey created a  mobile banking application that allows users to transfer money to others over social media.

SixThirty provides financial tech, known as FinTech, startups with up to $100,000 in funding, mentors and connections to some of the top financial services companies in the country.

Follow Maria on Twitter: @radioaltman

SixThirty CYBER to bring South Korean startups to St. Louis

By Oct 4, 2017
SixThirty Cyber Logo
SixThirty

A St. Louis accelerator is partnering with the South Korean government to bring cyber security startups.

SixThirty CYBER is bringing five South Korean startups to St. Louis early next month to help further develop their technologies and introduce them to those in the cyber security field. The accelerator invests $250,000 annually into cyber security startups and provides mentoring and networking opportunities.

Jay De Long, general partner, said this program is unique; instead of investing in the companies, the accelerator is working with the government of South Korea.

Financial technology veteran settles in at business accelerator SixThirty

By May 14, 2015
Atul Kamra, SixThirty
SixThirty

The new managing partner of St. Louis-based financial technology business accelerator SixThirty is bringing plenty of experience to the job.

Local accelerator wants to attract cybersecurity startups

By Jun 13, 2016
SixThirty Cyber Logo
SixThirty

A new St. Louis-based initiative might produce the next big advancement in the war against hackers and data thieves. SixThirty Cyber is an offshoot of financial technology venture fund and business accelerator SixThirty, which is housed in the T-Rex co-working space downtown.

New Arch Grants executive director wants to tell her hometown's story

By Jul 30, 2017
Emily Lohse-Busch received her M.B.A. from DePaul University and launched a strategic communications business in Chicago.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The new executive director of an initiative designed to attract startups to the St. Louis area brings a mix of national and local experiences to the position.

Emily Lohse-Busch recently took the helm of Arch Grants after serving as a senior director with Global Impact, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that supports international nonprofit groups. She also worked for a consulting firm in Chicago, specializing in dealing with the nonprofit sector. 