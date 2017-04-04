Soccer, public safety and school funding highlight municipal elections

It’s Election Day in the St. Louis region, where voters will decide on a number of high-stakes issues.

Polls are open in Missouri and Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can read all of St. Louis Public Radio’s coverage of the April elections by clicking here.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on the ballot:

St. Louis

For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis voters will choose a new mayor to lead the city. Democrat Lyda Krewson is squaring off against Republican Andrew Jones, as well independent candidates Tyrone Austin and the Rev. Larry Rice, Green Party candidate Johnathan McFarland and Libertarian candidate Robb Cunningham.

Residents in more than half of the city’s wards will also choose Board of Aldermen members.

St. Louis voters also must decide on a host of ballot measures, including two propositions critical to building a publicly funded Major League Soccer stadium.

Proposition 1 would raise the city’s sales tax by a half-cent, with the proceeds going toward light rail expansion, public safety equipment and neighborhood development programs. If Proposition 1 passes, it would raise the use tax businesses pay on out-of-state purchases. Proposition 2 would direct that use take increase toward the stadium.

City residents will be asked to vote on a bond issue aimed at rehabbing vacant buildings, as well as a ballot item that would merge the recorder of deeds with the assessor’s office. They’ll also choose whether to move municipal primaries from March to August and general elections from April to November.

St. Louis County

Law enforcement officials are banking on approval of a half-cent sales tax increase to hire more officers and purchase body cameras for the county police department. The measure, known as Proposition P, would also direct more money to municipal police agencies based on their population.

Numerous towns are holding mayoral and city council elections, including Ferguson, where incumbent Mayor James Knowles III is vying for a third term against Councilwoman Ella Jones. Jones is aiming to become the city's first African-American mayor.

Schools

School districts across the region are asking for tax increases and bond approvals to send more money into classrooms.

In Illinois, residents of St. Clair and Madison counties are choosing whether to raise sales taxes to help school districts. Voters in the Normandy and Rockwood school districts in St. Louis County will decide on bond issues to refurbish classrooms.

Seven candidates filed for three open seats on the St. Louis Public School Board. One of the candidates is incumbent board member Bill Monroe. The president of the SLPS board and some state-level education officials see his continued presence as a possible disruption in getting back local control.

