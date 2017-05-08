 Social entrepreneurship and the arts – new organization seeks to connect funding to artists | St. Louis Public Radio
Social entrepreneurship and the arts – new organization seeks to connect funding to artists

  • Laura Callanan is a founding partner of Upstart Co-Lab, an impact investing team taht seeks to connect artists, social entrepreneurs and funding schemes.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you’ve spent any time around the startup space, you know that connecting entrepreneurs with funding is an essential part of the mix for a new company to be successful. You’ll also know that “creativity” is a buzzword entrepreneurs love to throw around.

But what about the initial creatives: artists? Laura Callanan is the founding partner of Upstart Co-Lab, an impact investing and business development team that seeks to connect artists with social entrepreneurs and funding schemes.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Callanan joined host Don Marsh to discuss the work of Upstart Co-Lab and the future of the arts in social innovation.

