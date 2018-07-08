Jazz Unlimited for will be “Songs With Heart.” The idea of heart can mean many things. It’s that machine in our chest that circulates our blood, but it also has symbology in many of our interactions: romantic, physical activities, giving and others. It can also be broken in a relationship. Hearts can also be cold or full of darkness. Jazz Unlimited will explore these themes with Louis Armstrong, our own Jean Kittrell, Billie Holiday, the Capp-Pierce Orchestra, Snooky Young & Marshall Royal, Stan Getz, Gene Ammons, Oscar Peterson, Count Basie, Johnny Hodges, the Savoy Sultans, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Pat Metheny, Ella Fitzgerald, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Arthur Blythe, David Liebman & Gil Goldstein, McCoy Tyner, Charles Mingus, our own Paul DeMarinis, Keith Jarrett, our own Kim Portnoy, Joe Pass, the Bad Plus and Don Grolnick.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Louis Armstrong (tp,vcl) with Tyree Glenn (tb) Eddie Shu (cl) Billy Kyle (p) Arvell Shaw (b,vcl) Danny Barcelona (d) playing and singing "Black and Blue" in Berlin in 1965.