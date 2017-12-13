Sound Bites: From food trucks to fine dining – the best of St. Louis’ new restaurants in 2017

With the year coming to an end, Sauce Magazine has selected the best 12 new local restaurants of 2017.

Joining host Don Marsh on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air for our monthly Sound Bites segment were Sauce Magazine’s managing editors Heather Hughes and Catherine Klene and art director Meera Nagarajan.

They discussed how they chose their top picks, which include everything from fine dining and food trucks to pizza joints and noodle shops.

Judge’s Criteria

Restaurants had to be open between Nov. 15, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2017

Food had to be memorable and delicious

Restaurant had to offer something unique to the St. Louis dining scene

Execution must demonstrate technical skill and consistency

A pleasant atmosphere and friendly

Had to be good enough to return to

Top three restaurants

Vicia

Privado

Grace Meat + 3

Casual/counter-service eateries

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Pizza Head

The U.R.B.

International flare:

Nudo House

Cate Zone

Louis Soup Dumplings

Shawarma King

Balkan Treat Box

Fine-dining:

Polite Society

Here is the final list and their descriptions.

Listen to hear more about what to order at these establishments and Sauce Magazine’s top three dishes of the year:

Agree? Disagree? Share your voice for the best new restaurant by voting in the magazine’s Facebook album poll. The restaurant’s picture with the most likes will be given the “People’s Choice” award. Voting ends on Dec. 22.

