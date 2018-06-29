 Special prosecutor appointed in William Tisaby investigation | St. Louis Public Radio

Special prosecutor appointed in William Tisaby investigation

A St. Louis judge on Friday named a local attorney to oversee the investigation into a former FBI agent who worked with prosecutors on the Eric Greitens case.

Judge Michael Mullen agreed with the city that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest when it came to the agent, William Tisaby, and appointed a special prosecutor. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating allegations that Tisaby lied under oath, and Gardner is a potential witness.

Mullen’s decision to appoint the special prosecutor, Gerard Carmody, does not mean Tisaby will face charges. Carmody said in a statement he was honored to have been picked for the role.

Gerard Carmody has been named a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of perjury associated with the prosecution of the Eric Greitens criminal case.
Credit Carmody MacDonald

"I am fortunate enough to have several experienced prosecutors in our firm who will be able to assist in the investigation," Carmody said. "I look forward to serving the public in this capacity and bringing this matter to a proper conclusion."

A spokeswoman said Gardner would appeal Mullen's decision. In a motion filed Friday morning, Joseph Bednar, an attorney hired to represent Gardner’s office, said the request for a special prosecutor was premature.

Gardner hired Tisaby in January to investigate whether Greitens, the former governor, had taken a semi-nude photo of the woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, and then transmitted it so it could be viewed by a computer. Gardner claimed the police department had refused to investigate the governor, although the police department said they were never asked.

Greitens’ attorneys raised concerns about Tisaby almost immediately.  

“There is grave concern that the Circuit Attorney’s avoidance of using the SLMPD and instead using a private investigator from Michigan to carry out her investigation has and will affect the admissibility of evidence in this case,” they wrote in a motion filed in late February, shortly after Greitens was indicted for felony invasion of privacy.

In April, attorneys accused Tisaby of lying about whether he had taken notes during an interview with the woman at the center of the case. Judge Rex Burlison would eventually reject a defense-team request to throw the entire case out, but allowed them to conduct a second deposition of Tisaby, as well as of the woman and her ex-husband. Tisaby took the 5th and refused to testify in that deposition, which set off a series of events that led to the invasion-of-privacy case being dismissed.

William Tisaby
Kim Gardner
In deal to resign, Greitens admitted state had evidence in donor-list case

By Jun 6, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks during a news conference after the end of the 2017 legislative session. Greitens used this opportunity to compare lawmakers to third graders for not passing enough bills.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 10:45 a.m. June 7 with comments from Greitens' attorney — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted as part of a deal with St. Louis prosecutors that they had enough evidence to take him to trial over the use of a charity’s donor list for his campaign.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office on Wednesday released the full agreement that led to Greitens stepping down last week. Two paragraphs of that deal had originally been redacted. St. Louis Public Radio and other news outlets had filed requests under Missouri’s open records law to see the complete document. Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office ruled on Tuesday that it was an open record.

Gardner defends prosecution of Greitens, says it’s cost $65,000 so far

By May 31, 2018
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks to the Ways and Means Committee on May 31, 2018.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the city’s budget committee Thursday that her decision to charge Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with two felonies did not take away from her office’s ability to fight violent crime.

Gardner was the final city department head to speak to the Ways and Means committee, which will start making changes to the next year's $1.1 billion budget  on Monday. It must get final approval by June 30.

Prosecutor in Greitens case accused of 'gross misconduct'

By Apr 16, 2018
Supporters greet Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 16 with timeline on ruling  St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison says he'll rule in open court on Thursday about the defense motion to dismiss the felony invasion of privacy trial against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Original story from April 12:

Judge refuses to throw out felony charge against Greitens

By & Apr 19, 2018
Defense attorney Jim Bennett leaves the Carnahan Courthouse after a judge ruled he will not dismiss the case against Gov. Eric Greitens. April 19, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 19 at 12 p.m. with comments from circuit attorney's office — A St. Louis judge is allowing the criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to move forward, rejecting a move by the governor's lawyers to dismiss it.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Thursday disagreed with defense attorneys that the conduct by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and an investigator she hired was so bad that the only way to protect Greitens’ rights to a fair trial was to dismiss the felony invasion of privacy charge. 