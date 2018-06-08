 Special prosecutor makes decision on charging Greitens | St. Louis Public Radio

Special prosecutor makes decision on charging Greitens

  • Rep. Stacey Newman (left) and St. Louis circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce (center) listen to Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker as Baker announces her support for Newman's legislation on February 29, 2016.
    Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, at the podium in this February 2016 photo, will announce Friday if she will charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with any crimes.
    File photo I Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The Jackson County prosecutor will announce Friday whether she plans to charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with any crimes stemming from his admitted extramarital affair.

A judge in St. Louis appointed Jean Peters Baker as a special prosecutor last month, after her counterpart in St. Louis dropped a felony invasion of privacy case. The deadline to file that charge again is Monday.

Greitens is accused of taking a semi-nude photo without the consent of the woman with whom he had an affair. The alleged photo was never located. The woman also told a special House committee that Greitens physically and sexually abused her, which Greitens has denied. Baker could charge him for those allegations as well.

Baker had not spoken publicly about the case, except to say that Greitens’ decision to resign would have no impact on her final decision. She will make the announcement around 3 p.m. at her office in Kansas City.

An attorney for the woman said he and Baker had spoken, but would not give any details about those conversations. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Baker’s office had not reached out to the department for any investigative help.

Tags: 
Eric Greitens
Jean Peters Baker
Special Prosecutor
