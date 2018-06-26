 St. Charles bar owners suggest alternatives to 11 p.m. 'last-call' proposal | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Charles bar owners suggest alternatives to 11 p.m. 'last-call' proposal

By 27 minutes ago
  • St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith and St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley listen to bar manager Curtis Wilcoxen propose alternative solutions to an ordinance that would require many Main Street St. Charles bars to stop selling alcohol by 11 p.m. 6/26/18
    St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith and St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley listen to bar manager Curtis Wilcoxen propose alternative solutions to an ordinance that would require many Main Street St. Charles bars to stop selling alcohol by 11 p.m.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Owners from Main Street St. Charles restaurants and bars met with city officials Tuesday to propose alternatives to a bill that would ban the sale of alcohol at most bars after 11 p.m.

The proposals included a possible new tax on liquor sales, new parking fees after 9 p.m. and more parking security to reduce crimes on Main Street. Others suggested that bars on Main Street should have to earn at least 60 percent of its revenue from food sales and no more than 40 percent of its revenue from alcohol.

The proposed city ordinance would apply to all bars and restaurants located along a four-block stretch between Clark and Jefferson streets. Under the proposed bill, the establishments would be allowed to remain open past 11 p.m. but wouldn't be permitted to sell any alcohol.

Supporters of the bill say they hope making “last call” earlier will bring down the number of crimes on the street. By early June 2018, the St. Charles Police Department had reported 181 misdemeanor crimes and quality-of-life issues along the nearly half-mile stretch of Main Street.

Bars "honest" about addressing problems

“There have been issues for as long as it’s been an entertainment district, and we are coming to the table with viable solutions for it,” said Curtis Wilcoxen, a manager at Lloyd and Harry’s, a bar located on Main Street. “We need to be honest and address that there is a problem, and we also need to be sharp and honest with our solutions.”

Some bar owners have said the proposed ordinance could drive out businesses on Main Street and lead to more people driving drunk as they search for bars that serve alcohol later than 11 p.m. Wilcoxen and other bar owners have suggested to city officials that they levy a tax on alcohol sold at Main Street bars and restaurants to help pay for a larger security presence.

“If there is something that is going to deter restaurants from becoming bars, as well as provide revenue for overtime police officers, you can get two birds, one stone, and it's something that will flex with the test of time,” said Wilcoxen.

Solutions proposed by the bar and restaurant owners and city officials will be presented on Friday to the St. Charles City Council.

More than an entertainment district

“We want to make sure that those that come are safe and leave safe,” said St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith. “We want to work at the best way to do it, and I think that’s where our discussion is going.”

Faith said she wants Main Street to be more than just a bar district and to remain a place for dining and shopping.

A final version of the bill could be voted on by the St. Charles City Council on July 3.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Tags: 
St. Charles
Nuisance Ordinance
Liquor
Top Stories
Main Street St. Charles
Sally Faith
Lloyd and Harry's

Related Content

Permit approvals hold up changes to Lambert alcohol rules

By Oct 3, 2017
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

If you've been waiting to walk around the gate areas of St. Louis Lambert International Airport with a beer or cocktail, you need to continue to exercise patience. The process to revise alcohol permits allowing new state regulations to go into effect is not yet complete.

St. Charles County confronts the pluses, minuses of its rapid growth

By Sep 21, 2017
A view of Highway K in O'Fallon in 1970.
Jim Karll

To grasp St. Charles County’s dramatic growth, one only needs to view two photos taken 47 years apart by Jim Karll.

Both show Highway K in O’Fallon, just south of Interstate 70. The first photo, taken in 1970, shows a remote road amid farmland and woods. In the second, Highway K is packed with traffic and flanked by shopping centers and businesses.

St. Charles County’s population skyrocketed from 90,000 in 1970 to almost 400,000 today — a pace unmatched anywhere else in the state. It also has the second-largest bloc of GOP voters in the state and attracts lots of businesses. But a few things threaten its upward trajectory, namely public transportation and a lack of diversity.

City, state partnership aims to improve East St. Louis liquor license monitoring

By Dec 17, 2016
The pilot program only covers the City of East St. Louis, not unincorporated areas.
Heather Anne Campbell | Flickr

A pilot program between East St. Louis and the state of Illinois is expected to streamline the inspection process for more than 50 retailers in the city who hold liquor licenses. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission is training local officials to make sure the businesses are following state and local laws.