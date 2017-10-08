 At a St. Charles gun show, enthusiasts confront the 'bump stock' | St. Louis Public Radio

At a St. Charles gun show, enthusiasts confront the 'bump stock'

By 18 minutes ago
  • Free gun locks will be given out Friday at City Hall in St. Louis
    A gun show in Houston, Texas in 2007. Organizers in St. Charles asked St. Louis Public Radio not to take photographs of the event.
    M Glasgow | Flickr

It’s been almost a week since a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas. The shooter used a device called a bump stock to modify his gun so that it could function as an machine gun. Politicians have unified around one thing: further regulations around the bump stock. But dealers at a gun show in St. Charles this weekend said the demand for the bump stock is up.

“People are in panic mode, and people hoard them,” said Charles Adcox, of Black River Armory in Annapolis, Missouri.  

Adcox only sells bump stocks occasionally as special orders, and has seen the device which usually costs between $150 to $250 fetchfor more than $1,000 online in recent days.  

NPR: 58 killed in Las Vegas: How the victims are being remembered

A bump stock is an accessory that retrofits a semi-automatic rifle to mimic machine gun fire. The mechanism uses the kickback of the gun to push the trigger over and over. It makes for a pretty inaccurate shot, so it’s useless for hunting, Adcox explains. His feelings about guns haven’t changed in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. 

A steel bump stock owned by a gun dealer at a show in St. Charles.
Credit Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

“You can use anything, turn anything into something to injure people,” he said, pointing to a 2016 attack in France last year, where the assailant drove a truck into a crowd. “It doesn’t make the object itself evil, it makes the person who did it evil.”   

But Kathy Howard of Hazelwood, who keeps a gun for self-defense, said she thinks bump stocks could be banned.

“At some point, when you have guns that shoot multiple times … I don’t see anything wrong with taking that away,” Howard said. “But I understand where gun owners are coming from, because they fear that once they start giving in, that it’s a slippery slope.”

The final decision will be up to lawmakers. But some Missouri gun enthusiasts argue it may not make a difference… they can still be built from scratch.

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB

Tags: 
Guns
Top Stories
Las Vegas Shooting
bump stock

Related Content

"Kids are curious": St. Louis group says free gun locks can save lives

By Jun 21, 2017

Today is the first day of summer and that means it’s the start of the busy season for Lise Bernstein. As the president of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, Bernstein is working her organization’s campaign to distribute free gun locks all summer.

Since the Lock It For Love program began in the spring of 2015, more than 1,800 gun locks have been handed out across St. Louis and St. Louis County. Organizers try to pass out gun locks in St. Louis zip codes where the risk for youth violence is high. That’s according the St. Louis Regional Youth Violence Prevention Task Force Community Plan,  which was released in 2013.

Pre-filed bill would allow gun owners to sue 'gun-free' businesses

By Dec 6, 2016
The Missouri House during veto session
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

Republican lawmakers in Missouri are continuing their push for expanded gun rights by targeting businesses that operate as gun-free zones.

Legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House would allow people authorized to carry firearms to sue businesses that ban firearms on their properties if they're wounded in a robbery or assault while at that business. It's sponsored by Rep.-elect Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon.

Politically Speaking: Laying out the lay of the land before Missouri's veto session

By & Sep 12, 2016
Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson listens to representatives speak on the last day of the legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies go guestless, so to speak, to analyze the lay of the land before the Missouri General Assembly’s veto session.

When lawmakers return to the Capitol for the Wednesday afternoon session, the two biggest bills will be a multi-faceted gun bill and legislation implementing a photo identification requirement to vote. But even though they haven’t attracted as much attention, nearly two dozen other bills could potentially receive veto override attempts.