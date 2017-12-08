St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green shares personal experience, efforts of preventing sexual assault

With the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations sweeping the nation, we went Behind the Headlines to discuss the sexual harassment and assault on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Host Don Marsh led a discussion about local efforts to change the culture surrounding sexual harassment and document cases of sexual misconduct in St. Louis. Joining him for the discussion were St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green and Sarah Durrett, founder of Combat Sexual Harassment.

Green gained attention earlier this week after she publically came forward on Facebook detailing her experiences with sexual assault. The post garnered hundreds of reactions.

She advocates for more partnering between elected officials and grassroots organizations to help pass legislation protecting sexual assault victims as well as to prevent further cases of harassment.

Durrett founded Combat Sexual Harassment to create a network to help women and men who have faced sexual misconduct and provide them with resources, including access to lawyers and domestic violence programs.

Listen below for the full discussion:

