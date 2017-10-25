St. Louis alderwoman seeks to block enforcement of anti-marijuana laws

In a bid to boost pro-pot efforts statewide, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green has filed a bill to bar city police from enforcing federal or state laws against marijuana.

Green said she has at least six co-sponsors for her bill that would, in effect, allow people to use, sell and grow marijuana within the city’s borders.

“It’s really a common sense proposal to ensure that our police resources are being used toward the most violent crime in our community and not toward enforcing laws against something that is becoming legal in cities and states across this country,” said Green, D-15th Ward.

But Mayor Lyda Krewson is skeptical of Green’s bill. Krewson said in a statement she supports decriminalizing marijuana, but believes the issue needs to be addressed on a federal, state or regional level.

Green said she’s been in touch with groups who are circulating initiative petitions aimed at getting some sort of pro-marijuana bill on the November 2018 statewide ballot. Most of the effort, and money, has been directed at a proposal by New Approach Missouri legalizing marijuana for medicinal use and allowing the state to regulate growers.

Green said she’s confident her bill will get the necessary 15 votes needed to pass the board. “This is a very popular measure throughout the city of St. Louis,” she said.

Green said her bill “opens the door to use, selling and distribution without government interference.’’ The measure also would allows city residents to grow up to 10 marijuana plants.

