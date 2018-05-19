 St. Louis-area students lead Black Lives Matter youth protest | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-area students lead Black Lives Matter youth protest

By 1 minute ago
  • Students and supporters call for racial justice as they march toward St. Louis Metropolitan Police headquarters on Olive Street. (May 19, 2018)
    Students and supporters call for racial justice as they march toward St. Louis Metropolitan Police headquarters on Olive Street.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Students in St. Louis raised their voices on Saturday morning to protest racial profiling and systemic police violence against African-Americans.

More than fifty people attended the Black Lives Matter youth protest in downtown St. Louis. Police cars flanked the marchers as they walked down the center of Olive Street to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, chanting and carrying signs with slogans like “Students for Black Lives” and “Don’t Shoot.”

Students take part in a die-in to remember people killed by St. Louis police last year.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Truman State University junior Rachel Fechter said the protest was intended to draw more attention to the broad range of ways that racial disparities impact people in the St. Louis region.

“Race determines access to education, access to healthy food and who gets punished and who doesn’t,” said Fechter. “I would like to make people aware that this is still an issue, there are still these disparities.”

Co-organizer Devin Corley leads a chant while marching down Olive Street.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Several student marchers said they had attended the March for Our Lives rally earlier this year, including Crossroads College Preparatory School junior Malaika Ferguson.

Ferguson, who spoke at the March for Our Lives event, said efforts to reform gun legislation and police brutality are closely linked.

State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed speaks to students outside SLMP headquarters.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

“The two issues of March for Our Lives and Black Lives Matter are almost the same issue, except that black lives are targeted way more,” Ferguson said. “We need to support all causes.”

The students say they will continue to organize and demand reform of the criminal justice system in St. Louis.

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @ShahlaFarzan

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
March For Our Lives
Racial Disparity
Police Brutality
Student Activism

Related Content

St. Louis-area high school students plan Black Lives Matter protest to focus on racial profiling

By Ashley Winters May 18, 2018
Lily Dayan, left, and Devin Corley, right, take part in a walkout at Kirkwood High School to protest gun violence on March 14, 2018.
Devin Corley

Kirkwood High School freshmen Devin Corley and Lily Dayan decided they were going to make a change, starting with themselves and other local teens.

At Corley and Dayan's instigation, students from across the region are set to participate Saturday in a Black Lives Matter Youth Protest at the Aloe Plaza in downtown St. Louis. 

March for Our Lives: St. Louis rallies against gun violence

By & Mar 24, 2018
Mitali Sharma, center, marches with Clayton High School classmates in downtown St. Louis.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

 

Thousands of people marched in downtown St. Louis on Saturday morning to protest gun violence and advocate for stricter gun control.

Saturday’s March for Our Lives event was a culmination of a month-long effort to honor the 17 people killed during the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Survivors of the shooting helped organize the rally in Washington, D.C., with sister marches occurring across the U.S. — including the one in St. Louis — and around the world.

 

As a light rain fell, demonstrators chanted and carried signs reading “enough is enough” and “make our schools safe again.”