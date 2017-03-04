St. Louis area Trump supporters rally in Ballwin, Jefferson City

By 1 minute ago
  • Trump supporters hold up signs during a rally at Vlasis Park in Ballwin, Mo on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Trump supporters hold up signs during a rally at Vlasis Park in Ballwin, Mo on Saturday.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Trump supporters applaud a speaker during a rally to support the president in Ballwin, Mo on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Trump supporters applaud a speaker during a rally to support the president in Ballwin, Mo on Saturday.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Kathie Stussie helps Ben Murphy attach a Trump flag to PVC pipe in the parking lot of an outlet mall in Chesterfield, where they met to caravan to the Trump rally in Jefferson City Saturday, March 4, 2017.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Kathie Stussie helps Ben Murphy attach a Trump flag to PVC pipe in the parking lot of an outlet mall in Chesterfield, where they met to caravan to the Trump rally in Jefferson City Saturday.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Trump supporters from St. Louis and around the country rallied in their state capitols Saturday.

The coordinated "Marches 4 Trump" were organized as a response to progressive protests and rallies that have taken place nationwide in recent weeks.

“We need to show the president that across the country the people that elected him overwhelmingly support him,” said Ben Murphy, a 59-year-old Trump volunteer from Chesterfield. “We’re not buying into the fake news and all the trouble that we’re receiving from the other side.”

Murphy met a handful of supporters at the Taubman outlet mall in Chesterfield Saturday morning to carpool to the Jefferson City rally. After attaching a large blue Trump flag onto a section of PVC pipe and passing out poster board cutouts of Trump’s face, Murphy’s group caravanned to Wentzville to meet more supporters traveling to the state capitol.

“People don’t want to give (Trump) a chance to do good,” said Shamuly Pilkinton, one of about 30 people that joined the caravan in Wentzville.

A social worker from St. Louis County, Pilkinton said he voted for Trump, but Trump wasn’t his first choice.

“I want to get out and just say I have faith and confidence in my elected leaders. And whether he does good or does not, I want to give him a fair chance to make a positive impact on this country,” said Pilkinton, 37.

About 200 people who couldn’t go to Jefferson City attended a local Trump rally in Ballwin Saturday.

Republican activist Rene Artman said she helped organize the local rally because Democrats are “hell-bent on bringing Trump down.”

“I did not like when President Obama was elected, but we didn’t go out and burn cars or do all of that. I held my nose. I kept my mouth shut. I respected him. The Democrats on the whole have no respect,” Artman said.

Local anti-Trump events have been peaceful. But Artman said she is appalled by reports of vandalism during anti-Trump protests in California.  

There was also a March 4 Trump at the Illinois state capitol in Springfield Saturday.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Republicans
March 4 Trump
Top Stories

Related Content

Trump beats out LBJ when it comes to winning number of Missouri votes

By Dec 12, 2016

Republican president-elect Donald Trump’s victory margin in Missouri appears to have set a state record for a presidential contender, beating out the old one set by Democrat Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

On Nov. 8, Trump captured 523,443 more votes than the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. In 1964, Johnson defeated Republican Barry Goldwater by 510,809 votes.

Trump's number of Missouri votes – 1.594 million – also appears to set a state record for a presidential candidate.

Study on the Women's March wants to know what motivated St. Louis participants

By Feb 21, 2017
The St. Louis research team for Mobilizing Millions. From left to right: Debadatta Chakraborty, Neeraja Kolloju, Kristen Barber, Debaleena Ghosh and Trisha Crawshaw. All five work with the Sociology Department at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Provided | Kristen Barber | SIUC

Did you attend the Women’s March on St. Louis? An Illinois professor and her team of graduate students want to hear about your experience.

The Mobilizing Millions study, based at the University of California, Santa Barbara, aims to identify what motivated people to turn out en masse across the nation and around the globe.

“So many people are participating in politics who maybe have never participated before,” said Kristen Barber a sociology professor at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, who is part of the research team. “So, the questions really revolve around how this engagement might impact the size of future protests and participation.”

St. Louis Women's March draws thousands downtown

By Jan 21, 2017
A crowd likely numbering in the thousands filled Luther Ely Smith Square during the rally after the St. Louis Women's March January 21, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Jan. 22 at 1:20p.m. with an estimated count — A crowd at least 10,000 strong stretched for blocks in downtown St. Louis Saturday morning as people marched from Union Station to the Gateway Arch one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Defund Planned Parenthood rally draws thousands of counter-protesters in St. Louis

By Feb 11, 2017
Anti-abortion actvists stand on a street median as Planned Parenthood supporters march past the organization's Central West End clinic February 11, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Rallies for and against Planned Parenthood took place Saturday in St. Louis and across the country.

Anti-abortion groups coordinated events in cities nationwide to show their support for an effort in Congress that would block the organization from receiving any federal funding.

Abortion rights activists responded by arranging counter-protests.