St. Louis author's 'tawdry' memoir explores her love of German culture and literature

By 7 minutes ago
  • Author Rebecca Shuman reads from her book 'Schadenfreude, A Love Story
    Author Rebecca Shuman reads from her book 'Schadenfreude, A Love Story" in the St. Louis Public Radio studios.
    Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

As a college junior Rebecca Schuman found herself in peak-hipster Berlin, sitting in a dark, smoke-filled bar where patron ordered Heineken through a hole in the wall.  She’d wanted to live “Iggy Pop’s Berlin,” and to do that she wanted to find living space in a loft.

A friend told her that people in a a local collective living space was looking for a new roommate That’s how she found herself sitting across from a guy named Johanus who had, “shock of bright blond hair that stuck out in the electrified curls about six inches in all directions.”

Schuman  recounts the experience and a number of other anecdotes in “Schadenfreude, A Love Story,” a memoir. She'll discuss the book Sunday during a book launch at Urban Chestnut in The Grove.

The book is the story of a teenage Jewish intellectual who, while in high school, falls in love with a boy who breaks her heart, with a difficult language — and its writers.

"Then we broke up and it was horrible," she recalled. "And I was like, 'This is the worst thing that's ever happened to anyone ever, but at least I still have these German authors.'"

The enduring love led her to Germany.

Throughout her memoir,  Schuman teases out the awkward, endearing ridiculousness that can occur when a person  loves an entire culture’s literature, but the response of that culture is ambivalent at best.

"I like to think of it as a German literature and philosophy primer disguised as a tawdry memoir," Schuman said.

In the book, readers meet Johanus:  “A broken front tooth delicate cheekbones and skin tight jeans covered in multicolored patches in the manner of early season Punky Brewster.”

They also encounter Deiter from Hamburg: “ baby-face clashing with his black leather jacket."

Then there's Leoni: “a formidable urban planning student an eco-warrior with a crew cut and a permanent scowl who I quickly gathered was the loft boss.”

“Schadenfreude, A Love Story” also describes how Schuman recognized her need for a rigorous academic career as a means of growing up.

Each chapter of the book is organized by a difficult-to-define German word with the hope that the experiences and feelings described within the section help English speakers learn the definition of that word. 

Schuman, who holds a doctorate in German from the University of California, later became a professor of German literature. After nine years, she gave up her academic career. She now writes for Slate.   

If you go

What: "Schadenfreude, A Love Story" book launch

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Urban Chestnut Brewery and Bierhall

Follow Willis on Twitter: @WillisRArnold

Tags: 
Literature
Book Signing
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
Rebecca Schuman
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Author Brian Blanchfield writes what he knows in 'Proxies'

By Apr 11, 2016
Image of the author Brian Blanchfield
Provided by Brian Blanchfield

Award-winning poet and essayist Brian Blanchfield gave himself a strange set of requirements for his new book "Proxies: Essays Near Knowing" – write essays purely from memory. Do not check book titles or apartment locations. Stay away from Google.  Fact check nothing – at least until the end.

Cut & Paste: St. Louis translator reveals that maybe all of us — even Kafka — have a sunny side

By & May 12, 2016
"Is that Kafka?" cover and Kurt Beals
Kurt Beals | Provided

Even if the iconic German-language writer Franz Kafka doesn’t cross your mind on a regular basis, you may still hear the adjective “Kafkaesque” from time to time and think: gloomy, nonsensical.

But a St. Louis translator says Kafka was darn near a jolly, optimistic fellow.

Author Eileen Myles discusses class, sexuality and new recognition for an established career

By Nov 2, 2015
Eileen Myles
Libby Lewis

Writer Eileen Myles’ seems poised on the brink of widespread recognition. This fall she’s publishing two books: “I Must Be Living Twice” and “Chelsea Girls,” which collect new and selected poems and capture the downtown New York of the 1970s in a novel. Much of Myles’ work deals with life in New York City yet the author said her themes and content also exist in cities like St. Louis.

St. Louis Literary Award goes to Israeli author David Grossman

By Sep 29, 2015
Author David Grossman
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Internationally recognized author David Grossman returns to St. Louis this week for the first time in 30 years. And 30 years ago, his visit to St. Louis marked a different milestone for the author.

“It was the first time I opened my mouth in English and I realized that I’m able more or less to communicate. Until then I was sure I could only do it in Hebrew,” he said.