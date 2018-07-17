 St. Louis authors, We Stories use books to teach children diversity | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis authors, We Stories use books to teach children diversity

By 51 minutes ago
  • Left, Adelaide Lancaster, Georgie Herz and Aja La’Starr Owens discussed their efforts of dismantling prejudices starting at an early age through literature.
    Left, Adelaide Lancaster, Georgie Herz and Aja La’Starr Owens discussed their efforts of dismantling prejudices starting at an early age through literature.

Studies indicate children are aware of gender stereotypes by age 3 and of many racial stereotypes by 4 or 5. Yet only a portion of the population is having conversations with their kids about these topics. Research also shows that white families are less likely to engage in this dialogue.

However, a couple St. Louis-based children’s authors and a non-profit organization are working to create conversation in their communities regarding issues of race, gender and representation.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with the author of “Jess Likes to Jump,” Georgie Herz, along with “Rock What You Got” author Aja La’Starr Owens.

“A lot of times I see that young people don’t like to read, so I definitely wanted to come up with something that’s for people in my community that they can identify with,” said Owens, whose book is based off of an original poem about celebrating the quirks that make individuals unique.

Books by Aja La'Starr Owens and Georgie Herz are two examples of youth literature promoting diversity.
Credit Courtesy of Aja La'Starr Owens and Georgie Herz

Herz’s short story addresses themes of race and gender by making the two ambiguous. “Jess has green skin,” Herz said. “And Jess is neither a boy nor a girl, so this opens up a chance for discussion.”

Adelaide Lancaster also joined the discussion. She is the co-founder of We Stories, which aims to use children’s literature to initiate conversation about race, particularly within white families.

“Often times we pair books together with critical questions,” Lancaster explained. “We’re always very mindful of what [are] the conversations that we are likely to have [and] what are the conversations that we’re not having that we ought to be having.”  

According to Lancaster, the patterns of segregation and inequality that exist in society will persist until families break down barriers that prevent discussion about race with their children.

“Research tells us again and again that children notice differences; they notice what’s different from themselves; they notice difference across communities, and more important than that is they actually notice disparity and they notice that really early on,” Lancaster said.

While these differences are what make people unique, condemning them or avoiding discussion of them altogether can have lasting prejudicial effects.

“Not all girls want to be a princess, and not all boys want to be a superhero” Herz said. “And maybe if you’re a parent and you have a child who is wearing the opposite [gender’s] clothes, it’s like, ‘look, [it’s] OK, here’s Jess.’”

For Owens, this example conjured up memories of her own childhood.

“I would have loved to have something like my book to say, ‘I’m OK – it’s OK to figure yourself out,’ because that’s what we’re all doing,” Owens said. “Even in your adult life, you’re still figuring yourself out.”

Listen to the full conversation:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Georgie Herz
Children's Books
Racial Bias
Gender bias
Adelaide Lancaster
We Stories
Aja La'Starr Owens

Related Content

18 summer reading suggestions for kids and young adults, from St. Louis booksellers and librarians

By Kelly Moffitt Jul 6, 2017
What are the best children's and young adult books to read this summer? St. Louis on the Air's panel of booksellers and librarians discussed on Thursday.
Micro Kool | Flickr

Earlier this summer, we gave you a list of 20+ best summer reads for adults. We know it is about that time: this week, we convened a panel to discuss the best summer reads for children and young adults too.

'Drag Queen Story Hour' returns to St. Louis Public Library with a flourish

By May 14, 2018
Five-year-old Honore Locker colors alongside Maxi Glamour after Drag Queen Story Hour at St. Louis Public Library's Central Branch.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of drag queens in bejeweled ball gowns and stiletto heels brought unexpected glamour to storytime on Mother's Day weekend.

A rambunctious crowd packed into the auditorium of the St. Louis Public Library’s Central Branch on Saturday afternoon for Drag Queen Story Hour. The event, which aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion, drew more than 100 young children and their families.