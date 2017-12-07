St. Louis band Rough Shop hosts annual ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ concerts

The holidays are often a time of many mixed emotions – from happiness and excitement to grief from missing a loved one. Local band Rough Shop captures all of those emotions in their Christmas albums.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, producer Alex Heuer talked about the local band’s unique take on Christmas music. He was joined by two members of Rough Shop, guitarists and vocalists Andy Ploof and John Wendland.

Inspired by the music they listened to growing up, the band started Christmas-themed concerts and have continued the tradition for 14 years.

“Hearing Christmas music evokes memories of growing up and I kind of grew up in a Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby kind of household when it came to Christmas music,” Wendland said. “But my love of Christmas music has gone a lot further than that over the years.”

Ploof and Wendland described some tracks from their holiday albums. Ploof writes some of the band’s music. He said he approaches writing Christmas music like he would any other song.

“That’s often how I do it. I have some melody and out of nowhere, some words come,” he said. Besides playing original songs at their holiday concerts, the band also covers popular songs, including Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes.”

“We’ve covered everything from Ella Fitzgerald … to the Sonics,” Wendland said. “In other words, we have a whole wide range of Christmas music that we put out there in addition to what we’re doing.”

Their 14th annual Holiday Extravaganza starts Friday and continues this weekend at the Focal Point in Maplewood. Ploof and Wendland promise no special attire is required but be prepared to hear Christmas music and have fun.

Listen below to hear samples of Rough Shop’s holiday tracks:

Related Events:

What: The 14th Annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza

When: Dec. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143

More information

What: The 14th Annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza

When: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Wildey Theatre, 252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

More information

