St. Louis-based author shares 100 unique road trip experiences

From a vacuum cleaner museum to the world’s tallest mailbox, the United States is abundant with unique destinations.

“These are things you’re only going to be able to do in America,” Bill Clevlen said, on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, about the destinations in his first travel book. Inspired by his own hobby of road tripping and a desire to spread uplifting stories, Clevlen shares his experiences in “100 Things to Do in America Before You Die.”

The St. Louis-based travel writer and radio personality joined host Don Marsh to discuss a few noteworthy road trip experiences, several of them in St. Louis or within a few hours of the region.

Those looking to enjoy a stay-cation can check out these local attractions featured in the book:

Ride a tram up to the top of the Gateway Arch. About 15 minutes from STLPR, www.gatewayarch.com

Sit center stage for a production at the Fox Theatre. About 5 minutes from STLPR, www.fabulousfox.com

Take a riverboat ride along the Mississippi. About 15 minutes from STLPR, www.gatewayarch.com

For those with interests outside of the St. Louis region, consider these nearby all-American destinations mentioned in the guide.

Stop by the vacuum cleaner museum along Route 66 in St. James, Missouri. About 1.5 hours from STLPR, www.vacuummuseum.com

Visit the world’s largest mailbox in the small town of Casey, Illinois. About 2 hours from STLPR, www.bigthingssmalltown.com

Take a selfie in front of Tom Sawyer’s fence in Hannibal, Missouri. About 2 hours from STLPR,www.visithannibal.com

Admire some of the nearly 200 fountains that populate Kansas City. Less than 4 hours from STLPR, www.kcfountains.com

Zip line over canyons in an underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky. About 4 hours from STLPR, www.louisvillemegacavern.com

Climb inside a giant tractor at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline, Illinois. About 4 hours from STLPR,www.deere.com

Listen to Elvis Presley’s first recording at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Less than 5 hours from STLPR, www.sunstudio.com

Explore the covered bridges in Madison County, Iowa. About 6 hours from STLPR, www.madisoncounty.com

