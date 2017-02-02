St. Louis-based creator of viral Twitter account @Stl_Manifest discusses legacy of MS St. Louis

St. Louis-based Jewish educator and technologist Russel Neiss recently co-created the viral @Stl_Manifest Twitter account, which could not have happened at a more poignant time. Over the past six days, the account has amassed over 70,000 followers.

On Friday, January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the account began tweeting the 1939 manifest of the German transatlantic liner MS St. Louis. There were 937 passengers on that ship, which was traveling from Hamburg, Germany to Havana, Cuba. Most were Jewish refugees, fleeing Nazi Germany. Both Cuba and the United States turned away the refugees.

The Twitter account tweeted the names and the fates of each of the refugees on board the ship.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Neiss will join host Don Marsh to discuss the inception of the Twitter account, feedback he’s received from it and lessons that can be learned from the MS St. Louis today.

My name is Joachim Hirsch. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/pfvJtMpIps — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

