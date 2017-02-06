St. Louis-based cybersecurity experts discuss how to keep your personal information safe

Rumors of an executive order about cybersecurity from President Donald Trump have been swirling for the last week and improving our national cybersecurity has been a political issue for the last couple of years.

On a personal level, hacking, data collection and recording by personal devices all pose threats to personal information security.

While there’s not much a normal person can do to protect our national cyber infrastructure, there are steps you can take to protect your personal information, connected devices and banking accounts.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from three local experts regarding these issues. Joining us:

Jason Clark, Chief Security and Strategy Officer, Optiv Security

Shaji Khan, Assistant Professor of Information Systems, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Poonam Verma, Vice President of Vulnerability Management, Mastercard

