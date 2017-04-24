As the St. Louis Blues advance in playoffs, CEO Zimmerman discusses team' past and future

On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild, moving on to the next level of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Next, they’ll take on the Nashville Predators.

“The Minnesota Wild are a really strong team with a lot of weapons,” said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman. “It took great goaltending and our guys stepping up to get by them. For many people that was a surprise to see us winning in five games. Nashville is playing really well. You don’t sweep the Chicago Blackhawks without being an outstanding team.”

As the St. Louis Blues continue competing, St. Louis on the Air invited Zimmerman to look back at the 50-year history of the NHL team in St. Louis.

“When I first came to St. Louis, people would ask me what it was like to sell hockey in a baseball town,” Zimmerman said. “Interestingly enough, St. Louis has become a great hockey town, especially through the development of youth hockey. In last year’s NHL draft, five St. Louis-born players were in the first round of 30 picks. That’s exceptional.”

Listen as Zimmerman discusses the reason the St. Louis Blues came to St. Louis in the first place, how the team rose to prominence in the NHL, what’s next for the refurbishment of the Scottrade Center and how the culture of hockey team ownership has shifted over the years:

