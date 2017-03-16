St. Louis charter school Preclarus granted reprieve by UMSL to stay open

By 14 minutes ago
  • Preclarus Mastery Academy, located inside Third Baptist Church, has 200 students enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year.
    Preclarus Mastery Academy, located inside Third Baptist Church, has 200 students enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year.
    Brit Hanson | St. Louis Public Radio file photo

A small charter school in St. Louis’ Grand Center district will stay open next year after all.  

The University of Missouri-St. Louis has overruled its charter school office and agreed to continue sponsoring Preclarus Mastery Academy.

The middle school earned less than 47 percent on its 2016 state report card, the lowest score of all current St. Louis charter schools.

Bill Mendelsohn, the executive director of UMSL’s charter school office, notified Preclarus it was losing its sponsorship in January due to poor academic performance. But when Preclarus asked the university to take a second look, an administrative panel reversed Mendelsohn’s decision.

In order to renew its charter at the end of 2015, Preclarus signed a two-year contract with UMSL and promised to score at least 58 percent on its 2016 state report card. The panel said last month that the contract “did not allow a reasonable amount of time for the changes to have a measurable effect.”

Mendelsohn said that he believed he "made the right decision to terminate the contract," but accepts the decision. 

Preclarus Mastery Academy, located inside Third Baptist Church, has 200 students enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year.
Credit Provided | Preclarus Mastery Academy

Preclarus Superintendent Tonya Harris said it was reassuring for the university panel to reach the same conclusion the school had: that it was on the right track.

“We are doing what we need to do by our students,” said Harris, who believes the state report card doesn’t accurately reflect the improvements Preclarus has made since she took over in July 2015.

“Preclarus has done a really great job of meeting students where they are,” Harris said. “When you look at our testing data, you see movement. And I think that’s what really we have to focus on as a community: How are we moving students and cohorts to higher levels of achievement?”

According to Harris, most students start out at Preclarus two or three grade levels behind. She thinks the state report card doesn’t give enough credit for helping kids catch up.

Under Preclarus’ existing contract, the charter school would have to earn at least a 68 percent on the 2017 report card to continue being sponsored by UMSL.

Mendelsohn said he may be willing to revisit that target, but will continue to hold the middle school to high standards.

“It is possible if they don’t reach the target, it’s possible we’ll be right back where we were this past year,” Mendelsohn said. “And we will certainly be considering whether or not to terminate sponsorship and revoke the charter, that would result in closing the school at the end of 17-18.”

In a statement, UMSL Chancellor Tom George said he trusted the university panel’s recommendation and decided to grant Preclarus another year to improve.

By Missouri law, charter schools are held accountable by their sponsors, not the state.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Tags: 
Charter Schools
Preclarus Mastery Academy
University of Missouri - St. Louis
Top Stories

Related Content

Charter school legislation slowly progressing in Jefferson City

By Mar 14, 2017
School Illustration
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth / St. Louis Public Radio

Two different versions of a proposal to expand charter schools in Missouri are getting more attention at the Capitol this week.

The House version (HB 634) is farther along and more limited in scope. It would allow charter schools to expand beyond St. Louis and Kansas City to any “charter county or county of the first classification,” in other words, more heavily populated areas, such as Springfield or Columbia. Two committees have passed it; the bill awaits first-round approval by the full House, which could happen later this week.

Missouri board of education critical of St. Louis’ largest charter network, still reauthorizes it

By Feb 21, 2017
Andy Sminds / Flickr

Updated 9:40 a.m. — This story and the accompanying photo have been correct to reflect the charter sponsors of the Confluence Academy network.

Missouri’s State Board of Education has limited power when it comes to charter schools, mostly making sure they meet the state’s requirements, such as staying open a certain number of days. Academic performance is out of its hands.

New governor, new momentum for Missouri charter school and school choice advocates

By Feb 14, 2017
KT Klng | Flickr

Of the hundreds of education bills Missouri lawmakers have filed this session, charter school expansion has the best chance of passing.

Not only is Republican Gov. Eric Greitens an enthusiastic backer of school choice, but charter school advocates say the desire for alternatives to traditional public schools is broadening.

Now that St. Louis Public Schools are fully accredited, will more parents choose the district?

By Jan 19, 2017
Eric Mitchell picks up his daugther Keyannah and son Kobe after school on Jan. 11, 2017. Both children are in fourth grade at Preclarus Mastery Academy.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

As the St. Louis public school district emerges from the long shadow cast by 16 years of failing to measure up to state standards, it joins the ranks of Missouri's accredited school districts with another distinction: a better performance record than about half of the charter schools in the district’s footprint.

Moments after the state board of education voted to reclassify the district as fully accredited last week, the board got word that another St. Louis charter school, Preclarus Mastery Academy, will likely close this year due to poor performance.

Now that St. Louis Public Schools have regained accreditation, could the city’s educational landscape shift in response? Might parents start preferring the district's schools over charters and other alternatives?

It will take years to measure enrollment trends, but parents and educators have decided views on what direction they want to see trends take.