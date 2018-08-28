 St. Louis County close to converting part of Sylvan Springs Park into cemetery space | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County close to converting part of Sylvan Springs Park into cemetery space

By 1 hour ago
  • Jefferson Barracks cemetery
    Jefferson Barracks cemetery
    Mary Delach Leonard I St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council took a big step Monday toward expanding Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The plan involves selling more than 33 acres of the roughly 70-acre Sylvan Springs Park to the federal government, which could prevent Jefferson Barracks from running out of room.

Veterans have been pressing St. Louis County officials to sell part of the south St. Louis County-based Sylvan Springs Park for years. They’re concerned that Jefferson Barracks will run out of room to bury veterans in the next couple of decades.

After years of delays and opposition from preservationist groups, the council gave first-round approval to legislation turning over 33.64 acres of the park to the federal government. If council members give the plan final approval, the measure will go to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s desk.

St. Louis County Parks Director Gary Bess said the sale will allow “our veterans to find their final resting spot.” He predicted that Jefferson Barracks will run out of space by 2021 — and added the Sylvan Springs addition will provide room until about 2038.

“The sale of parkland is often controversial. But in this case, I think it’s warranted,” Bess said. “What we’re doing is returning the land to the government for one of the most worthy uses I can imagine — and that’s taking care of our country’s veterans.”

A spokesman for Stenger said the sale price is around $2.41 million.

Al Katzenberger was one of the veterans advocating for the council to sell part of the park. He was pleased that council members are seeking to expand the cemetery.

“When it’s finished, it’s going to be as beautiful as the cemetery across the street,” Katzenberger said. “It’ll be fenced in, and it will be very well taken care of. It’s going to be a plus for the county.”

The Sylvan Springs proposal comes as council members passed a proposed charter amendment to make it more difficult to sell or lease parkland. Councilman Sam Page, though, said he hasn’t heard any major opposition to expanding Jefferson Barracks cemetery.

“We’re making an enormous leap forward to protect the parkland in St. Louis County with our charter amendment,” Page said. “This is a small sale for a worthy cause. And I think everyone recognizes that.”

Delay on charter amendments

The aforementioned charter proposal involving the sale of parkland was one of four measures sent to Stenger earlier this month. The others would cap campaign contributions to county-based candidates, require certain financial information to be posted online, and to give the council more authority over budgetary matters.

Council members met early on Tuesday to potentially override Stenger’s vetoes. But by the end of that meeting, Stenger hadn’t taken any action. And today is the deadline to get proposed ballot items on the November ballot.

The council plans to meet again on Tuesday evening to potentially override Stenger if he vetoes the charter amendments. Page also said there’s a process to get a judge to put the proposed amendments on the ballot.

“We’re not going to bicker, because it’s very easy to go to court and get a court order,” Page said. “It’s done routinely. And as long as we do it this week, it shouldn’t be a problem. The statute to access the ballot through court order is broadly written and liberally interpreted.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
2018 Missouri elections
Sam Page
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Al Katzenberger
St. Louis County Council
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Rep. May expounds on her landmark state Senate victory

By & Aug 22, 2018
State Rep. Karla May, D-St. Louis
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Karla May joins Politically Speaking to talk about her ouster of Sen. Jake Hummel in Missouri’s 4th Senate District.

May is a four-term Democratic lawmaker who represents a portion of western St. Louis in the Missouri House. Her roughly 5,000-vote victory — 20,204 to 15,137 — over Hummel was arguably the biggest statehouse surprise in the Aug. 7 primary. If May wins in November, she will represent St. Louis with Sen. Jamilah Nasheed. It would mark the first time that two African-American women have represented the city in the Missouri Senate. The 4th District also includes a small part of St. Louis County. 

Stenger calls bid by St. Louis County Council to gain more budgetary authority a 'power grab'

By Aug 21, 2018
The St. Louis County Council approved three charter amendments earlier this month. One would provide the council with more authority over the county budget.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is panning an effort to give the County Council more budgetary authority.

If Stenger vetoes the measure, the council is prepared to override the Democratic chief executive — setting up a showdown at the ballot box later this fall.

Politically Speaking: The Trump Factor: How the president will affect Missouri’s Senate contest

By & Aug 24, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to attend a fundraiser for GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Hawley.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This week’s Politically Speaking zeroes in on how President Donald Trump will affect Missouri’s election cycle — particularly U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s re-election bid against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

On the surface, Trump should benefit Hawley — especially because the GOP chief executive won Missouri by nearly 19 percentage points in 2016. Missouri’s public opinion polls show his approval ratings hovering around 50 percent. But Trump has faced a torrent of controversy this week with the Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen court proceedings.

Politically Speaking: Nick Kasoff on whether a Libertarian can be county executive

By & Aug 27, 2018
Nick Kasoff
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Libertarian Nick Kasoff joins Politically Speaking to talk about his bid for St. Louis County executive.

Kasoff is one of four candidates running in the Nov. 6 election. They include incumbent Democratic County Executive Steve Stenger, GOP challenger Paul Berry III and Constitution Party nominee Andrew Ostrowski.