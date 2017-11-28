St. Louis County Council drops pension hike for county prosecutor

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch blames “political vindictiveness’’ for the County Council’s decision to get rid of a pension hike for his job that it had approved last year.

Council chairman Sam Page says the issue is fairness.

The council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to drop the pension increase. The council’s action means that county prosecutor will now receive a full pension from the state and two-thirds of a county pension. The council had voted last year to allow the prosecutor to collect a full county pension, in addition to the state pension.

After the vote, Page noted that the council also approved a bill Tuesday that reduces pensions for new county workers. Dropping an increase for the county prosecutor’s pension was part of a compromise, Page said.

“There was only one other county in the state that offers one and two-thirds pensions for the prosecuting attorney that we can find, and that’s St. Charles County,” Page said. “Every other jurisdiction forbids two pensions for one job.”

McCulloch noted that the county pension board had recommended the pension hike for his job to compensate for the lower pay that the county prosecutor receives, compared to veteran lawyers in private practice.

McCulloch contended that the council had reversed itself after receiving faulty information about his pension.

He also asserted that some council members still harbor resentment because McCulloch had opposed the 2014 re-election bid of then-County Executive Charlie Dooley. McCulloch backed Steve Stenger, who now holds the county’s top job.

“From the outset, this was nothing but pure political vindictiveness on their part,” McCulloch said.

But the prosecutor added that his own political plans remain unchanged. He already has announced he will seek an eighth term in 2018.

