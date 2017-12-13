 St. Louis County Council overrules Stenger by cutting budget | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Council overrules Stenger by cutting budget

The St. Louis County Council has slashed $31 million dollars from County Executive Steve Stenger's 2018 budget proposal, in a move rarely seen in the region’s largest jurisdiction.

Stenger was caught off-guard when he learned of the council’s plans shortly before it convened Tuesday night. Soon after, the seven members voted 6-1 to approve council chairman Sam Page's substitute budget. 

Page’s framework basically freezes most county spending at this year’s levels, with what he calls “a five percent cushion” for many departments.

The vote was veto-proof, but Page said the council was open to negotiations.  “We can’t give (Stenger) a blank check and he gave us a budget that took the county in the wrong direction,” Page said.

County Executive Steve Stenger, second from left, argues with Council chairman Sam Page at an August meeting.
Credit File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Several council members, especially the Republicans,  objected to  Stenger’s budget because it relied on $18 million from the county’s reserves.

Councilman Pat Dolan, a Democrat and Stenger ally, cast the only dissenting vote. He complained that he had been kept out of the loop and found out about the proposed budget cuts right before the meeting.

A final vote is slated for next Tuesday. The county’s fiscal year begins January 1.

Page,  a Democrat, had been asserting for weeks that the county faced serious financial problems in 2019 if it failed to curb spending now.

But Stenger, also a Democrat, has maintained that the county’s finances aren’t so bad, especially if the council approves some of his proposed pension changes for new employees.

Stenger contended that political factors – not finances – were behind Page’s actions. The two have been at odds over a number of issues in recent months.

“The council has raised its own budget expenditure by almost 30 percent but cut money for vital services by $31 million.,” Stenger said in a statement issued after the vote. “Meanwhile, it approved an additional $10 million of expenditures for Metro. We will continue to analyze these actions and will have more to say soon.”

The council did earmark money from Proposition P – a sales tax hike for police approved last spring – to increase officers’ pay.  Even so, the council has heard complaints for weeks from the county police department’s civilian staff because they were not receiving as much of a pay boost.

Campaign finance limits offer new opportunities for Stenger — and political action committees

By Oct 5, 2017
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s new campaign donation restrictions have given new status to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.  He now is collecting more large contributions than any other political candidate in the state.

St. Louis County Council drops pension hike for county prosecutor

By Nov 28, 2017
Bob McCulloch is sworn in for another term as St. Louis County Prosecutor in 2015.
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated Thursday, Nov. 30 with new comments from McCulloch:

 

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch blames “political vindictiveness’’ for the County Council’s decision to get rid of a pension increase for his job that it had approved last year.

Council Chairman Sam Page says the issue is fairness.

 

Stenger says 2018 county budget will be balanced, swears off service cuts or tax hikes

By Nov 14, 2017
County Executive Steve Stenger, second from left, argues with Council chairman Sam Page at an August meeting
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is pledging that “county government will not increase taxes or cut services,’’ and accuses St. Louis County Council Chairman Sam Page of inaccurately asserting otherwise.

At issue is Stenger’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1. Although it is a proposed balanced budget for 2018, Page is pointing to projections in the budget document that indicate the 2019 budget might face a deficit of $18 million.

Before crowd of police, St. Louis County Council backs pay increases

By Oct 18, 2017
County police and their families help pack the room as the County Council considers a police pay raise.
Jo Mannies/St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Oct. 31, 2017: Before a packed crowd, the St. Louis County Council gave final approval to a pay hike for county police beginning Jan. 1.  The vote of 6-0, with one absent, came after no debate. The result touched off lots of applause from police and their families packing the audience.

Our earlier story:

The St. Louis County Council got an earful Tuesday before members unanimously gave initial approval to a measure increasing county police pay beginning Jan. 1.  

For almost two hours, council members heard mainly from St. Louis County police officers and their families concerned that the pay hike might be blocked by a pension dispute between Council Chairman Sam Page and County Executive Steve Stenger. 