St. Louis County lays foundation for affordable housing trust fund

A key recommendation from the St. Louis Fair Housing Conference in April is prompting action in St. Louis County.

The county has assembled a task force to develop recommendations for promoting housing "equity, fairness and inclusion in our region," St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said at a news conference Wednesday morning. 

"All of us are working toward the same goal of providing all of our residents equitable access to decent and affordable housing," Stenger said.

The task force will explore what kinds of affordable housing are needed in St. Louis County need and how to finance the trust fund.
The city of St. Louis already has such an affordable housing trust fund, administered by the Affordable Housing Commission.

Rising costs

The average sale price for a home in St. Louis County rose about 18 percent between 2013 and 2017. Even formerly affordable communities are seeing spikes, including Jennings, Normandy, St. John and Ferguson.

Among the greatest spikes in price in the county is Kirkwood. Between 2013 and 2017, the mean home sale price in Kirkwood rose from about $289,000 to about $382,000 — about 32 percent.

Though residential development is happening in St. Louis County, much of the focus has been on single-family homes, condominiums and luxury apartments rather than low- or middle-income, multifamily rental units.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger with members of the new county affordable housing fund task force.
Credit Ashley Lisenby / St. Louis Public Radio

Who and what?

The trust fund task force includes 18 people from various housing, financial, civic and advocacy institutions, as well as one community resident, who is yet to be determined.

The group will explore affordable housing priorities, how much money a trust fund would need to meet the needs, and where that money would come from.

Ashley Lisenby is part of the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This new initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Ashley on Twitter @aadlisenby.

