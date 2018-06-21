 St. Louis County Library to offer musical instruments for check out | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Library to offer musical instruments for check out

  • Musical instruments will be available to check out at four St. Louis County libraries starting June 25, 2018.
    Musical instruments will be available to check out at four St. Louis County libraries starting Monday.
    Kara Smith | St. Louis County Library

A program at the St. Louis County Library will allow residents to check out an assortment of musical instruments starting Monday.

The program is the first of its kind in the St. Louis region, said library district director Kristen Sorth. Lending musical instruments would be beneficial to many in the area, she said.

“There are just so many studies that show learning to play an instrument improves memory, increases coordination, boosts reading and comprehension skills,” Sorth said. “And we just thought it would be a great program to offer.”

More than 20 instruments will be available for patrons to check out for two weeks at a time with a valid library card. The instruments include ukuleles, acoustic guitars, banjos and bongos. The instruments will include an instructional music book, DVD and a protective case to carry them.

Sorth said she hopes the lending program will help people sharpen their skills or learn something new.

“People come to the library to pursue things that they’re curious about, and we’re a resource for that kind of thing,” Sorth said. “And so we thought it would be great if people could try something new, or if they already love music, so that they could develop a better appreciation for it.”

The library purchased the instruments with the help of the Ukulele Fight Club of Greater St. Louis. The club donated roughly $1,000 to the program.

Sorth said the library spent more than $4,500 for the instruments, supplemental materials and service plans.

The library wants to add electric guitars, keyboards and other string instruments to their supply by fall.

Sorth said the library will host two events for the program’s launch at 10 a.m. Monday. The Ukulele Fight Club of Greater St. Louis will perform at the Grant’s View Branch, 9700 Musick Road; Odds Lane will perform at the Florissant Valley Branch, 195 S. New Florissant Road.

The instruments will be available to check out at Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.; Daniel Boone, 300 Clarkson Road.; Florissant Valley and Grant’s View.

