 St. Louis County to offer inmates addiction treatment medication | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County to offer inmates addiction treatment medication

By 1 minute ago
  • The St. Louis County Jail is located in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton.
    The St. Louis County Jail is located in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton.
    Nate Birt

St. Louis County will use federal grant money to offer medication-assisted treatment to some county jail inmates with opioid addictions.

The county will use $2 million, two-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to phase in treatment for inmates in Clayton’s Buzz Westfall Justice Center.

Health professionals consider medication-assisted treatment administered along with counseling the best standard of care for people with addiction. But the county has long lacked the money for medication-assisted treatment and only offered inmates behavior therapy, said Spring Schmidt, director of health promotion and public health research for the St. Louis County Health Department.

“For this population in particular, it’s incredibly cost-prohibitive to cover the actual cost of the medications as well as having the staff capacity to manage the treatment while in the corrections facility,” Schmidt said. “This funding will provide us with the opportunity to begin that process.”

In medication-assisted treatment, providers prescribe medications such as buprenorphine, naltrexone and methadone to ease withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings and help patients stay in recovery. Health providers will most likely use buprenorphine for most patients, but will take into account which treatment an inmate is currently using before deciding how to treat them, Schmidt said.

The county will give first priority to inmates who are already on a medication therapy for addiction at the time they enter the jail. Previously, an inmate taking a drug such as suboxone would need to go off the treatment while serving time.

Later, the county will focus on inmates receiving counseling who have a set release date.

“We are starting with populations we are more confident we can get connected to the system,” Schmidt said, explaining why the county wants to begin the program by treating those already connected to a provider.

The health department’s physicians have recently received the necessary waivers to dispense certain addiction medications, Schmidt said. The federal grant money will also allow the county to hire three health workers, including a discharge manager that will help inmates transition from incarceration to life and treatment after jail.

The time immediately following discharge is an incredibly vulnerable period for people in recovery, Schmidt said. After a person is released, it can be easy for them to fall back in with old friends and old habits.

“We focused on having that discharge planner as part of this discharge funding. We’ll create comprehensive discharge plans for each of those.”

Criminal offenders have rates of addiction and drug abuse more than four times the population as a whole, according to the National Institutes of Health. St. Louis County officials estimate nearly one in five inmates in the Westfall Justice Center are addicted to opioids.

The county expects to begin the first phase of the treatment in October.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Tags: 
St. Louis County
Jails
Opioid addiction
Addiction treatment
Top Stories

Related Content

County Council jumping into battle against opioid abuse

By Jun 26, 2018
The St. Louis Council at its meeting on June 26, 2018. The empty chair belongs to County Executive Steve Stenger, who has skipped most of the meetings this year.
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council is planning to set up a special task force to tackle the region’s opioid problem, and is offering up to $1 million in grants to encourage people to come up with solutions.

In a rare show of solidarity, the council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the plan.

The county already has a prescription drug monitoring program. But Councilman Mark Harder, a Republican from Ballwin, said the 11-member task force is a necessary addition.

What to watch for in Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri

By & 11 hours ago
Union members gathered at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall on Aug. 8, 2017, to notarize and turn in petitions to force a statewide vote over Missouri’s right-to-work law.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the surface, the purpose of Tuesday’s primary is only to select candidates who will run in the November general election. But in reality, the results could resonate for years to come.

That’s because Missouri voters will decide whether to retain the right-to-work law, which bars unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues as a condition of employment. And in the St. Louis region, prevailing in the Democratic primary is often tantamount to election — especially in state legislative and local contests.

Addiction treatment center planned for St. Charles location faces public outcry

By Dec 21, 2017
New Season spokesman Todd Eury stands outside the planned clinic in St. Charles.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

A locked storefront for an opioid treatment clinic in a St. Charles strip mall sits between a bar and a meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous. A sign outside reads “New Season.” But the project is on hold, after objections from local residents. 

“We’re not against any of the opioid clinics, we’re against the location,” said Jim Meinhardt, the sales manager of a nearby computer store. “Usually these clinics are not right next to a neighborhood or a day care. Usually there’s some thought.”

When he heard about the plans, Meinhardt started gathering signatures for a petition asking the clinic, which would serve 350 patients, to choose another location.