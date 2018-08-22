 St. Louis County public health spokesman killed in gunfire at Metro station | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County public health spokesman killed in gunfire at Metro station

By 1 hour ago
  • South Grand Boulevard Metro Bus station
    A man was shot and killed late Tuesday at the South Grand Boulevard Metro station in St. Louis.
    Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

The man shot and killed late Tuesday at the South Grand Boulevard Metro station in St. Louis was longtime St. Louis County Health Department Public Information Officer Craig LeFebvre, St. Louis police said Wednesday.

According to police, LeFebvre was waiting at the bus stop on the bridge above the Grand MetroLink station, where two men were arguing. One of the men shot LeFebvre, who was not involved in the argument, and another man. LeFebvre later died at a nearby hospital.  He was 48.

The police are investigating the shooting and haven’t found the suspect.

LeFebvre worked in the public health department for more than a decade. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger released a statement Wednesday morning offering sympathies to LeFebvre’s family, friends and coworkers.

“He distinguished himself as a hard-working public servant, a dependable employee and a friend to his fellow staff members,” Stenger wrote. "He will be deeply missed.”

Officials for Bi-State Development, which operates the MetroBus and MetroLink systems, have said ridership has decreased within the past year because of residents’ fears about public safety, according to other media reports.

This story will be updated.

