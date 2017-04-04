 St. Louis County voters OK sales tax increase for policing | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County voters OK sales tax increase for policing

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar listens to U.S. Attorney General Sessions' remarks. (03/31/17)
    St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' remarks last week.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County will get an estimated $80 million a year for policing and public safety efforts after voters approved Proposition P on Tuesday.

 

The half-cent sales tax increase will benefit all of the county’s municipalities to the tune of $34 million, though that money will be doled out by population. Officials says the remaining $46 million will be used to hire more county police officers, give each county officer a body camera and dashboard camera and increase the salaries of current officers.

The sales tax increase passed overwhelmingly, though final vote totals were not available by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Opponents of the measure were concerned that the money wouldn't be equally distributed to the municipalities that need it the most. Republican leaders also were concerned that the money was going to replace, not boost, what’s already being spent on policing.

But backers of the tax increase, including St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, a Democrat, and Police Chief Jon Belmar said it was necessary. Belmar said at the launch of the campaign for the increase that it will “save lives.”

