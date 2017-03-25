 St. Louis' elected school board race has possible implications for regaining local control | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis' elected school board race has possible implications for regaining local control

By 3 minutes ago

The St. Louis Public Schools’ elected board hasn’t had direct control of the district for a decade. Regaining that control from the state may hinge on the April 4 election, when voters will choose from among seven candidates for three open seats.

Board member Bill Monroe is seeking a second term. But the president of the SLPS board and some state-level education officials see his continued presence as a possible disruption in getting back local control.

Monroe, however, said that is “certainly very important that there be someone with the experience, the honesty, the integrity, the desire to insist upon transparency, be involved in this election.”

There is no defined process for shifting control of the district, which is now fully accredited, back to the  elected board from the state-appointed board. Preliminary, informal talks on how that could happen started in July, but didn’t get far.

There were an intentionally low number of people at the meetings so there wouldn’t be a quorum and the conversations could be private, said Mike Jones, a member of the Missouri board of education from St. Louis. Monroe showed up uninvited to the second meeting, pushing the elected board over the quorum threshold, so the meeting was halted rather than opened to the public.

The St. Louis Public Schools' elected board discusses business during its June 2016 meeting. State board of education member Vic Lenz looks on.
Credit File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Monroe was “vowing to be a disruptive at any meetings of transition,” according to SLPS elected board President Susan Jones, who is also up for re-election.

Mike Jones said the outcome of the meetings showed it “would be clear that given current makeup of the board, we were not able to engage them in the conversation about the process. You’d have to wait until you potentially had a different board.”

For that very reason, state officials decided to suspend transition talks until after the April 4 election “and see who the members of the elected board are and then at that point possibly try to reinstitute that meeting,” said state board Vice President Vic Lenz, who’s from south St. Louis County.

Monroe scoffed at the idea that he shouldn’t run for re-election because it would delay a transition, saying the meetings should be re-started “immediately.”

But the meetings should not be done in private, he argued, saying he was kept out because he’s outspoken.

“What is it about his representation of his community (that) makes him that which white people don’t want at a table?” Monroe asked rhetorically about himself in an interview. “That’s what it is, it’s a black and white issue.”

The top three vote-getters will earn a seat on the board.

Camille Phillips contributed reporting.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney.

Tags: 
Education
St. Louis Public Schools
Missouri State Board of Education
Top Stories
2017 St. Louis Elections

Related Content

State board member warns elected SLPS board transition talks could be on hold until April

By & Sep 14, 2016
The St. Louis Public Schools elected board discusses business during its June meeting as state board of education member Vic Lenz looks on.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Sept. 14 with comments from Bill Monroe — The vice-president of the Missouri Board of Education warned the elected board of St. Louis Public Schools Tuesday night that if the elected board can’t work together then talks to transition district authority back could be put on hold until after the April election.

“We went around the room (during the state board meeting) and it was pretty clear that if we can’t have a working together meeting to make things happen, then we’re wasting our time,” state board vice president Vic Lenz told the elected board during their regularly scheduled board meeting.

Dissension on elected school board cuts SLPS transition talks short

By Aug 17, 2016
The downtown headquarters building for the St. Louis Public Schools
Dale Singer | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 8:50 p.m. Aug. 16, with results of an attempted meeting - A meeting to discuss moving the St. Louis Public Schools back under the control of an elected board was adjourned just five minutes after it started Tuesday evening because one member of the elected board who was not supposed to be there refused to leave.

The dispute could scuttle any effort to have the elected board replace the appointed Special Administrative Board that has run the district since 2007.

So long, SAB? Talks to move SLPS back to elected board called positive and cooperative

By & Jul 5, 2016
The St. Louis Public Schools elected board discusses business during its June meeting as state board of education member Vic Lenz looks on.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday with comments after the meeting - Nine years after a three-member appointed board took over a dysfunctional, poorly performing St. Louis Public Schools system, talks have begun on how an elected board can regain authority over a calmer, much-improved district.

Three members of the current elected board, along with two members of the state school board and the president of the appointed Special Administrative Board, gathered at the district’s downtown headquarters Tuesday evening.